To People's Artist Farhad Khalilov

AZERBAIJAN, October 23 - Dear Farhad Khalilov,

I sincerely congratulate you, a prominent representative of contemporary Azerbaijani painting, on the occasion of your 80th anniversary.

You are among the artists who have made a special contribution to the development of Azerbaijani culture. As a master of the brush, you have created paintings and graphic works across various genres and themes, distinguished by their diversity of form, compositional solutions, aesthetic perfection, and artistic and ideological value. Your canvases depicting the enchanting nature of our homeland, particularly the landscapes of Absheron, are valuable works of art that enrich our national artistic heritage.

Through your works displayed at exhibitions, museums, and galleries both in Azerbaijan and abroad, you have consistently represented Azerbaijani painting with distinction, earning recognition as an innovative artist while remaining faithful to the centuries-old traditions of our national fine arts.

Your organizational skills as Chairman of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, as well as your long-standing, dedicated, and fruitful efforts to nurture a new generation of artists, have been highly appreciated.

I am confident that you will continue to delight admirers of your art with new works and contribute to the development of our national culture.

I wish you good health, happiness, and continued creative success.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 23 October 2026

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