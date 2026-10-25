People In Pakistan Face Problems Due To Rise In Prices Of Fuel And Food

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Oct 25 (IANS) People have been facing problems in Pakistan due to a rise in prices of fuel, food, and transport fares as prices of petrol have increased by 26.11 per cent and high-speed diesel by 26.39 per cent in the nearly four months of the financial year 2026-27, local media reported on Sunday.

Prices of petrol climbed to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 377.71 per litre on October 24 from PKR 299.50 on July 1. During the same period, the price of high-speed diesel rose to PKR 393.66 per litre from PKR 311.47. Passenger transporters and freight operators have been facing problems due to the rise in fuel prices, Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

Salaried employees, daily-wage workers, pensioners, and low-income families were facing problems in managing household expenses as the price index for 51 essential commodities increased about 5.81 per cent from July 2 to October 22, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics' weekly Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI). Apart from the increase in prices of essential commodities, the cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has also increased.

Transport fares and the price of roti have increased due to the rising costs, with people complaining that Pakistani authorities have not been able to curb profiteering and provide relief.

Low-and middle-income households in Karachi have been facing difficulties in affording even two meals a day due to the increase in food prices. Households have been facing problems in managing their expenses due to the increasing price of flour. A rise of PKR 150 per kilogram in the price of LPG over the past week has further placed pressure on households, with the tandoor operators warning that the price of roti would further increase if the cost of LPG is not reduced by Pakistani authorities.

People have said that there is no effective check on rampant inflation and the official price lists are not available in markets, with the profiteers operating freely, The Express Tribune reported. Consumers have complained that the government has not provided relief from increasing prices.

In July, members of the transgender community in Pakistan held a protest in Karachi against rising inflation and the recent hike in petroleum prices. They also spoke in detail about the problems faced by the community in Karachi as the cost of living has increased due to the hike in prices of fuel and essential commodities.

Protesters carrying placards and shouting slogans against the government held the protest outside Karachi Press Club and urged the Shehbaz Sharif governmentto reduce the price of essential commodities and fuel. The protesters warned that continued inaction would increase problems for the vulnerable section of society, The Express Tribune reported.

Addressing the protesters, Gender Interactive Alliance spokesperson Zehrish Somroo said that the community was holding a protest as inflation continued to erode the livelihoods of people.

"We have come out today to protest against rising inflation and the increase in fuel prices because the cost of living continues to rise every day, and it has deeply affected the lives of the transgender community as well," The Express Tribune quoted Somroo as saying.

During the protest, participants said repeated increases in prices of fuel and essential goods have pushed many low-income households to the brink, compelling some to sell personal belongings to meet daily expenses. They urged the government to take immediate measures to control inflation and warned of holding larger demonstrations if their demands are not met.