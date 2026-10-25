CM Suvendu Adhikari, Mamata Banerjee Condole Demise Of Jogen Chowdhury

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 25 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday condoled the death of renowned artist Jogen Chowdhury, saying his contribution in the field of Arts brought international acclaim to the state.

"Deeply pained and grieved by the passing away of eminent painter and legendary artist, Shri Jogen Chowdhury. A maestro whose distinctive strokes redefined Indian modern art, Shri Jogen Chowdhury was a towering pillar of our cultural world. His immense contributions brought international acclaim to West Bengal. His departure leaves an irreparable void in West Bengal's intellectual and artistic soul," said Adhikari.

The Chief Minister further said, "On behalf of the Government and the People of West Bengal, I express my profound grief and extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, friends, associates and legions of fans across the globe."

Renowned artist and former Rajya Sabha MP Jogen Chowdhury passed away on Sunday morning. He was 87. The artist was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata with blood cancer and urinary tract infection. According to family sources, he breathed his last on Sunday morning.

According to hospital sources, Jogen Chowdhury had been suffering from cancer for the past 14 months. He was undergoing chemotherapy. He fell ill on the day of Shasthi (October 16) and was admitted to the hospital. His condition was critical. Symptoms of sepsis were also seen due to the infection. When his condition deteriorated on Saturday, he was put on ventilation.

The artist was honoured with various awards at home and abroad. In 2014, the former Trinamool Congress government sent Jogen Chowdhury to the Rajya Sabha as an MP from West Bengal. He remained in that position until 2020.

Following his demise, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the artist as the pride of Bengal and India.

"Jogen Chowdhury was the pride of Bengal and India. A great inspiration to artists worldwide, and me personally. My condolences to his family, friends, and admirers all over the world. He was elected as an AITC Rajya Sabha MP from 2014-20 representing civil society, and was awarded the Banga Bibhushan in 2012. His passing away will create an irreparable void in the world of art and culture," said Banerjee in a post on X.