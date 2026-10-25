BJP Criticises Congress Over Neglect Of Himachal Pradesh Tribal Areas

Criticism of Tribal Infrastructure and Healthcare

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): BJP Himachal Pradesh State In-charge and Mathura MLA Shrikant Sharma strongly criticised the Congress government for allegedly neglecting tribal areas, stating that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's government was interested in securing votes from the people of Lahaul-Spiti but had failed to ensure essential public services. Sharma said that with winter and snowfall approaching, the deteriorating condition of healthcare facilities and rural link roads had become a serious concern for residents of remote tribal regions.

During his interaction with local residents and BJP workers in the Trilokinath area of Udaipur Mandal, Sharma said complaints had emerged from Jalma Panchayat and surrounding areas regarding the non-availability of even basic medicines for common ailments such as colds at government healthcare institutions. "If primary health centres cannot provide medicines for common illnesses, how will the government ensure treatment for seriously ill patients during the harsh winter months?" he questioned. He emphasised that several villages in tribal regions face connectivity challenges during winter. Therefore, ensuring adequate stocks of essential medicines, functional healthcare facilities and emergency medical services must be the state government's foremost priority.

Road Connectivity and Financial Accountability

Attacking the government over the deteriorating condition of rural roads, Sharma highlighted complaints regarding the poor condition of the Miyar Valley and Chokhang roads, along with several other important link roads connecting remote settlements. He said that while development and improvement works were being undertaken on national highways under the Central Government, several rural link roads falling under the state government's responsibility remained neglected. Sharma demanded that the Chief Minister clarify what arrangements had been made for the repair and maintenance of these roads before snowfall, how much funding had been sanctioned, and how much work had actually been completed.

He alleged that Congress leaders were more interested in criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government than addressing the deteriorating condition of healthcare institutions and rural infrastructure under their own administration. Raising questions about the allocation and utilisation of funds for tribal development, Sharma demanded that the state government disclose the amount allocated, released and spent on tribal areas during the current and previous financial years. He said the government should provide a transparent comparison of tribal development allocations and expenditure so that people could assess whether adequate resources were reaching remote regions. Sharma alleged that the lack of publicly accessible, detailed budget information was raising serious questions about the government's transparency and accountability.

Call for Action and Community Engagement

"The Congress government cannot continue treating tribal communities as a vote bank while ignoring their fundamental needs. The people of Lahaul-Spiti deserve proper healthcare, safe roads and timely development-not empty promises," she asserted. Sharma joined BJP workers at Booth No. 15, Trilokinath, in Udaipur Mandal, to listen to the 139th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. He said the programme continued to inspire citizens through its emphasis on public participation, community service, grassroots achievements and nation-building. Sharma urged BJP workers to remain actively connected with local communities, identify their problems and raise public concerns through appropriate administrative channels.

He demanded that the Congress government ensure adequate supplies of essential medicines at all healthcare institutions before winter, immediately repair the deteriorating link roads in Miyar Valley, Chokhang and other affected areas, and publish a detailed account of tribal development funds. "The Congress government must stop treating tribal areas merely as sources of electoral support and start fulfilling its responsibility towards their people. The BJP will continue to raise its voice for the rights, dignity and development of every tribal community in Himachal Pradesh," Sharma added. (ANI)

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