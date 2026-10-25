Karwa Chauth 2026: October 28 Or 29? Know The Date, Fasting Rules And Expected Moon Rise Timings

With Karwa Chauth approaching, many devotees are preparing for the traditional festival dedicated to love, devotion and marital well-being. However, some individuals are looking for the right date, auspicious puja times, and moonrise schedule since they are unsure if Karwa Chauth falls on October 28 or October 29.

On Thursday, October 29, 2026, India will celebrate Karwa Chauth. Traditionally, married women fast for the whole day, pray for their husbands' health and longevity, and break their fast when they see the moon in the evening. In northern India, especially in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, the event is extensively observed. Depending on local and familial traditions, customs may vary.

Karwa Chauth 2026: What Is The Significance?

Married Hindu women traditionally celebrate Karwa Chauth by praying for their husbands' long life, health, and wealth. The fourth day of the lunar fortnight is referred to as Chauth, and an earthen pot used in the rites is called Karwa. The event is connected to the worship of the moon, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, and Goddess Parvati.

In addition to its religious significance, Karwa Chauth is observed as a time for family get-togethers, festive attire, gift-giving, and bonding. In certain houses, husbands observe the fast with their wives.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Sargi: What Should Women Eat Before Sunrise?

Sargi is an integral element of Karwa Chauth preparations, especially for Punjabi and North Indian households. A mother-in-law often makes or presents a Sargi thali to her daughter-in-law before daybreak. Fruits, dried fruits, nuts, chocolates, parathas, mathri, and other handmade delicacies may be served at the lunch.

Women who follow the traditional fast typically consume Sargi before sunrise, as the fast begins at dawn. A balanced pre-dawn meal and appropriate fluids are especially vital for people who want to fast. However, persons with medical issues, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and those taking medication should seek medical advice before trying a lengthy or waterless fast.

Karwa Chauth 2026: Expected Moon Rise City-Wise Timings

The Moon plays an important role in Karwa Chauth celebrations because the traditional fast concludes after the moonrise ritual. Here are the expected moonrise timings for major Indian cities on October 29, 2026.