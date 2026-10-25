Verstappen 'Getting Pills To Manage' Austin Bumps, Hamilton 'Loves The Challenge'

MENAFN - IANS) Austin, Oct 25 (IANS) Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has stated that he is taking painkillers to deal with the bumps at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, further raising his concerns about them at the United States Grand Prix.

Verstappen had previously called the bumps at COTA "unacceptable" and "out of control" and wanted the track to be "fully open up" for the issues to be solved. Now, the four-time champion, who will start the United States GP from second place, has stated that he is taking pills to deal with the issues.

"I've had a few scans done, and you can see it in certain discs at the bottom of the back; there's nothing left there," Verstappen told ViaPlay. "Before Turn 1 and Turn 19 I lift myself out of the seat before I get there, otherwise it's simply impossible. I'm getting the pills in to manage."

Drivers have had differing opinions on the bumps at COTA, with some finding them challenging, while some have not had many issues. Reigning champion Lando Norris backed Verstappen's claims, stating that Turn 19 is "pretty horrible" although seven-time F1 winner Lewis Hamilton "loved the challenge".

"Turn 19 is pretty horrible," Norris said. "I feel like we're in F1; we should be able to do something, but they don't, so you have to live with it. I've been taking headache tablets before every session. It's what I have to deal with; maybe other people don't have the same issues, but I have to, otherwise I can't drive properly."

Hamilton had a different opinion of the bumps, saying that they give a "bit more" to the "already great layout" of the track.

"People are complaining, I'm 42, and my back is fine," the Ferrari driver said. "It is bumpy, but I think it's OK... I personally like the bumps; I think it adds character to the track, it feels flat, and I love the challenge of that.

"The car is moving, and you have to correct it; in a perfect world it would be a flat track, but then there would be lacking character. I think that's what gives this track that little bit more; it's already a great layout, but the bumps give it a bit more," he added.

Hamilton's partner, Charles Leclerc, also stated that the bumps have not challenged him physically, while Alpine's Pierre Gasly stated that he hasn't felt this many bumps anywhere else.

"Very tough", Gasly said about the bumpiness. "I don't think I've ever felt that amount of bumpiness on an F1 track. That's how it is; it's not going to change for tomorrow."

He hoped that the issue would be resolved next year, while sympathising with the MotoGP riders when they visit Austin. "I just really hope that next year they can do something. I think there is a natural issue with the soil. I appreciate you can't just fix it, and I appreciate it's not like they are discarding our comments or not trying. At the same time, when I feel what I feel in my car, I'm thinking about this MotoGP rider.

"I have absolutely no idea how they are going around there. Sometimes on a single wheel over all these bumps. I appreciate the work, but hopefully they can do more," he added.