Azerbaijan Secure Another Victory At FIFA U-15 World Cup
The team coached by Famil Khalilov faced Andorra. The match ended in a narrow 1-0 win for the young Azerbaijani footballers.
Australia will be Azerbaijan's next opponent. The match, which kicks off today at 7:30 p.m., will also take place at Pitch 10A of the Govsan Sports Complex.
In their opening match of the tournament, Azerbaijan secured a convincing 6-0 victory over Timor-Leste.
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