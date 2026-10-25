Azerbaijan Secure Another Victory At FIFA U-15 World Cup

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan have secured another victory at the FIFA U-15 World Cup in Baku.

The team coached by Famil Khalilov faced Andorra. The match ended in a narrow 1-0 win for the young Azerbaijani footballers.

Australia will be Azerbaijan's next opponent. The match, which kicks off today at 7:30 p.m., will also take place at Pitch 10A of the Govsan Sports Complex.

In their opening match of the tournament, Azerbaijan secured a convincing 6-0 victory over Timor-Leste.