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Azerbaijan Secure Another Victory At FIFA U-15 World Cup


Date: 2026-10-25 06:31:20

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Azerbaijan have secured another victory at the FIFA U-15 World Cup in Baku.

The team coached by Famil Khalilov faced Andorra. The match ended in a narrow 1-0 win for the young Azerbaijani footballers.

Australia will be Azerbaijan's next opponent. The match, which kicks off today at 7:30 p.m., will also take place at Pitch 10A of the Govsan Sports Complex.

In their opening match of the tournament, Azerbaijan secured a convincing 6-0 victory over Timor-Leste.

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Trend News Agency

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