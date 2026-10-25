Beyond Live Streaming: Tango Gives Back By Supporting Cancer Detection In Ukraine

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Through its Tango for Good initiative, the global live-streaming platform supports FRIDA Ukraine's mobile cancer screening program, bringing essential medical services to local communities.

Tango, a global social live-streaming platform connecting creators and audiences worldwide, has donated tens of thousands of dollars to support cancer detection and preventive healthcare services in Ukraine through its partnership with FRIDA Ukraine, a volunteer medical organization.

The donation is part of Tango for Good, the company's social impact initiative focused on supporting charitable causes and strengthening communities, particularly in countries where Tango operates. With an established operational presence in Ukraine, Tango's support for FRIDA reflects its commitment to contributing to the well-being of local communities.

The donation supported the development, refitting, and deployment of the OncoBus, a specially equipped mobile medical clinic operating as part of FRIDA's OncoCare initiative. The program brings cancer screenings, specialist consultations, and early detection services directly to communities where access to medical care is often limited.

Bringing Cancer Detection to Local Communities

For many people living in rural and underserved areas of Ukraine, accessing specialized healthcare can involve significant travel and delays in receiving essential examinations.

FRIDA 's OncoCare initiative addresses these barriers by bringing medical specialists and diagnostic equipment directly to patients through a mobile clinic designed to operate independently of existing local medical infrastructure.

The OncoBus can accommodate up to eight volunteer doctors simultaneously, offering services including ultrasound examinations, dermatology, gynecology, laboratory testing, and cancer screenings.

According to project reporting, initial field missions across Ukraine have already delivered measurable results:



230+ patients received medical attention.

1,800+ medical services were provided. 25 potential oncology cases were identified for further investigation.

By providing access to multiple medical specialists in a single visit, the program helps reduce barriers to preventive care and improves opportunities for identifying potentially serious medical conditions at an earlier stage.

Supporting Ukrainian Medical Professionals

In addition, funding the mobile clinic, Tango's contribution also supported a two-week specialized training program for seven Ukrainian FRIDA doctors at Ichilov and Sheba medical centers.

The training focused on strengthening medical expertise in early cancer diagnosis, helping participating doctors develop skills they can apply in their ongoing work with patients across Ukraine.

Combining mobile medical infrastructure with professional training allows the initiative to extend its impact beyond individual screening missions, supporting both immediate healthcare needs and the longer-term capabilities of local medical professionals.

Tango for Good: Giving Back to the Communities Where We Operate

Tango for Good reflects the company's belief that operating internationally comes with a responsibility to contribute to the communities that are part of its global presence.

While Tango's platform enables people across the world to connect, communicate, and build relationships in real time, its social impact strategy extends that mission through local partnerships, charitable initiatives, and community engagement.

Ukraine is an important part of Tango's global operations, making the partnership with FRIDA a particularly meaningful opportunity to support local communities through an organization with firsthand knowledge of their needs.

"At Tango, we believe that being part of a community means taking responsibility for its well-being," said Dor Isseroff, Chief Operating Officer at Tango. "Ukraine is an important part of our company, and supporting the people and communities there is something we care deeply about. Through Tango for Good, we want to turn that commitment into meaningful action. Our partnership with FRIDA allows us to support essential medical services, help doctors strengthen their expertise, and make early cancer detection more accessible to people who might otherwise go without it."

About Tango

Tango is a leading social live-streaming platform built around real-time human connection. Through live conversations, shared experiences, and creator-led communities, Tango brings people from around the world together to interact, discover new personalities, and form meaningful connections. With a global community of more than 500 million registered users, Tango makes online interaction feel more immediate, personal, and human.

Through Tango for Good, the company supports charitable causes, connects with local communities, and impacts social initiatives in the countries where it operates.

Contact

Global Brand and Communications Lead

May Binstock

Tango

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