Janhvi Kapoor Shares Glimpses Of Her Past Month, Says 'No Place Like Back To The Grind'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor has offered a glimpse into her life over the past month. She shared a series of candid moments featuring driving lessons, her first experience of a hailstorm, pancakes and unfiltered selfies.

Taking to Instagram, the actress reflected on the recent weeks through a collection of pictures, giving followers a peek into her everyday experiences and lighter moments. Janhvi also added a playful touch to her post by mentioning“questionable body doubles”, explaining that she had only learnt how to drive very recently.

“Good skin days using questionable body doubles because I learnt how to drive like 3 minutes ago, my first hail storm!!! Golden Hof pancakes, and exhausted ugly selfies to keep the fam updated about my mental state but thank you god for what this past month has been no place like back to the grind,” she wrote.

From capturing her first hailstorm to sharing pictures of food and tired selfies, the actress gave a candid look at the little moments that made up her month. The photo carousel features Janhvi flaunting her glowing skin and striking goofy faces, alongside candid selfies and glimpses of her recent experiences.

Janhvi's post also reflected her gratitude for the experiences of the past few weeks as she prepared to return to her work routine.

The actress, who continues to remain active on social media, often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is set to appear alongside Varun Dhawan as a guest on the third episode of the popular chat show“Koffee with Karan 9.” The makers recently unveiled the teaser for the upcoming episode, offering a glimpse into the candid conversation between the guests and host Karan Johar. In the promo, Varun and Janhvi revealed that the filmmaker had stopped speaking to them.

Janhvi even joked that she had gained weight during the period when Karan was not talking to her. Explaining his side of the story, Karan admitted that he had been hurt by both actors.“I was hurt with both of you,” the filmmaker said. Responding to him, Janhvi quipped,“I gained weight when we stopped talking.”

Sharing the teaser on social media. Karan wrote,“@varundvn & @janhvikapoor on my couch...need I say more? This one was all madness and love + a very special (longstanding) guest. Koffee with Karan Season 9, Episode 3, streaming Wednesday at 7pm, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.”