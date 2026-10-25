New Delhi Review Of Books Launches Inaugural Issue Sanjeev Sanyal Calls For Indian Perspective On Global Ideas

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The inaugural issue of the New Delhi Review of Books (NDRB), a quarterly publication dedicated to critical essays and the examination of ideas shaping contemporary India, was launched in New Delhi on Sunday. Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, attended the launch as the Chief Guest.

Prem Ansh Sinha, Editor-in-Chief of NDRB, and Ananth Krishna, Publisher of NDRB and Research Director at the Nation First Policy Research and Change Foundation (NFPRC), were also present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Sanyal congratulated the young team behind the publication and praised its editorial vision, design, production and quality control. He called for greater intellectual diversity in India, cautioning against ideological monoculture and the tendency to delegitimise individuals rather than engage critically with their ideas.

Emphasising the importance of viewing global developments through an Indian lens, Sanyal urged India to“reverse the gaze” and examine other countries and international developments on its own terms, rather than relying exclusively on foreign assessments.

He also stressed the importance of independent thinking and the development of Indian institutions and intellectual frameworks. Drawing on major global and Indian economic developments, he referred to thinkers such as Friedrich Hayek and B.R. Shenoy to underline the significance of engaging with diverse economic ideas and perspectives.

Sanyal further advised the publication to prioritise longevity, consistency and quality over rapid expansion, highlighting the importance of building a durable institution dedicated to serious intellectual engagement.

Ananth Krishna described the New Delhi Review of Books as“an intellectual infrastructure”, emphasising the need for genuine intellectual pluralism and rigorous, non-doctrinal thinking in India.

He said the publication would assess books on“the strength of their arguments, not the fashion of their politics”, with the aim of encouraging serious debate, independent analysis and engagement with diverse viewpoints.

The publication seeks to create space for critical discussion that evaluates ideas on their merits, irrespective of prevailing political or ideological preferences.

Prem Ansh Sinha described NDRB as“more of an acquired taste”, underlining the distinctive role of review essays in intellectual discourse.

He explained that review essays go beyond summarising books to examine their arguments, references and supporting evidence in depth. He also highlighted the importance of institution-building and democratic participation, positioning the publication as a platform for sustained engagement with ideas and public affairs.

Sinha described NDRB as“the meeting point for those who may shape India's institutions and civic life”.

The New Delhi Review of Books has invited faculty members, think-tank professionals, PhD scholars, students and other interested participants to engage with the publication through submissions, internships and collaborations.

The initiative aims to encourage wider participation in intellectual discourse and foster engagement among individuals working across academic, research and policy fields.