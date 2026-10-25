Viral Video Shows Customer Arguing With SBI Staff Over Cash Deposit

A heated argument between a customer and bank staff over a cash deposit has sparked debate on social media. A viral video of the incident left people divided over customer service, lunch breaks and staff shortages at bank branches. In the video, the customer questions why his deposit form is not being processed first, while a woman who arrived after him appears to get her request processed before him. A bank employee responds that the customer's work will also be handled, explaining that the cash must be counted before it can be accepted.

The customer appears to be carrying several Rs 100 and Rs 50 notes, some of which look worn. He challenges the employee over the delay and questions why lunch time is being cited when other customers are being served. He also says he will raise a complaint with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The staff is heard saying he could submit his complaint wherever he wanted.

SBI बैंक में खुले पैसे जमा करने पहुंचे ग्राहक को कर्मचारी ने मना कर दिया! इसके बाद बैंक कर्मचारी और ग्राहक के बीच तीखी बहस हो गई। आखिर बैंक में खुले पैसे जमा करने को लेकर क्या हैं नियम? छपरा जिला (@ChapraZila) October 25, 2026

The exact location of the branch and the full circumstances behind the incident could not be independently established from the material provided.

Social media divided over customer and bank staff

The video has triggered different reactions online. Some users criticised the bank staff, arguing that Rs 50 and Rs 100 notes should not be refused simply because they are of smaller denominations. They said customers have a right to deposit money and receive timely service.

Others defended bank employees, pointing to the need to count and verify cash carefully. They argued that a cashier cannot be expected to work without a break and blamed staff shortages and poor branch management for interruptions in service.

Several users called for banks to arrange backup staff so that customers do not face long waits when a cashier goes for lunch. Others said customers should remain respectful while raising complaints.

ONE CASHIER GOES FOR LUNCH. NO BACKUP. NO CASH TRANSACTION POSSIBLE, THEN CAMERA ON. WHO FAILED-

THE CASHIER, THE CUSTOMER, SBI MANAGEMENT, RBI OR THE SYSTEM?

One cashier goes for lunch. No other cashier is available. The officer is present, but can't simply take over the cash counter.

Handling cash for even 30 minutes isn't just accepting bundles. There's counting, verification, accounting and responsibility for every rupee!

RBI says“no lunch break.” Management provides no backup staff. Customer starts recording. And the banker becomes the villain! ‍♂️

The customer has every right to demand service. But where is the cashier supposed to come from-GeM portal?

Rules are made in offices. Reality is faced at the counter. Fix the staffing, not just the banker!

@TheOfficialSBI @RBI @DFS_India @nsitharaman

- TheBanker'sMirror (@bankaffairs) October 25, 2026

The discussion has also prompted calls for the RBI and bank managements to address staffing and customer service concerns.

What are RBI's rules on depositing Rs 50 and Rs 100 notes?

The RBI's Master Directions on the Facility for Exchange of Notes and Coins require bank branches to accept notes and coins, including small-denomination notes, for transactions or exchange. The rules state that branches must not refuse small-denomination notes or coins tendered at their counters.

The RBI has also reiterated that refusing lower-denomination notes of Rs 50 and below for deposit or exchange can amount to a deficiency in service. Rs 100 notes remain legal tender unless withdrawn from circulation. These rules do not, by themselves, establish that every cash transaction must be completed immediately or that banks cannot organise lunch breaks.

What are the RBI guidelines on bank lunch breaks?

Under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directives on customer service, commercial banks are required to provide uninterrupted service throughout declared business hours. While bank employees are entitled to lunch breaks, the RBI guidelines specify that counters, especially cash counters, should not remain unattended or closed during public dealing hours.

Banks are instructed to establish internal relief mechanisms and staggered staff schedules to ensure continuous service for incoming customers without halting operations.