Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Man Falls To Death While Trying To Save Stranded Kitten In Turkey, Railing Breaks Loose

Man Falls To Death While Trying To Save Stranded Kitten In Turkey, Railing Breaks Loose


Date: 2026-10-25 06:15:23

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The incident occurred on Thursday around 3 PM on Fevzi Çakmak Street in the Osmangazi district of Bursa, Turkey.

Şahin Tezcan, an instructor at a driving school located in the business centre, was attempting to rescue a kitten stranded on the third floor. As he held on, the iron railing he was gripping broke loose from its fitting, causing him to lose his balance.

Tezcan fell headfirst onto the road below.

Emergency medical teams arrived after being alerted and gave him first aid at the scene. He was taken to hospital, where he died on Friday evening.

45yo Turkish man FALLS TO HIS DEATH trying to SAVE KITTEN from THIRD-FLOOR BALCONY twitter/Oy6m5HrIYm

- RT (@RT_com) October 25, 2026

Tezcan was unmarried. His body will be buried in the Ayvalık district of Balıkesir on Saturday.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

MENAFN25102026007385015968ID1111862350


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search