Man Falls To Death While Trying To Save Stranded Kitten In Turkey, Railing Breaks Loose

The incident occurred on Thursday around 3 PM on Fevzi Çakmak Street in the Osmangazi district of Bursa, Turkey.

Şahin Tezcan, an instructor at a driving school located in the business centre, was attempting to rescue a kitten stranded on the third floor. As he held on, the iron railing he was gripping broke loose from its fitting, causing him to lose his balance.

Tezcan fell headfirst onto the road below.

Emergency medical teams arrived after being alerted and gave him first aid at the scene. He was taken to hospital, where he died on Friday evening.

45yo Turkish man FALLS TO HIS DEATH trying to SAVE KITTEN from THIRD-FLOOR BALCONY twitter/Oy6m5HrIYm

- RT (@RT_com) October 25, 2026

Tezcan was unmarried. His body will be buried in the Ayvalık district of Balıkesir on Saturday.

An investigation into the incident is underway.