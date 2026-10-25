LUBNAN Trade Consortium, NOVOAIR Team Up For Shopping, Travel Discounts

(MENAFN
- Bangladesh Monitor)
Dhaka: LUBNAN Trade
Consortium Ltd. (LTCL) has signed a partnership agreement with Bangladeshi
airline NOVOAIR to provide exclusive shopping discounts and customer benefits
to passengers and loyalty program members.
The agreement covers
LTCL's retail brands LUBNAN and Richman, along with iNFINITY Mega Mall. Under
the arrangement, NOVOAIR passengers will be eligible for special discounts at
outlets operated by the three brands. LTCL loyalty cardholders will also
receive benefits through the collaboration, linking retail shopping with air
travel services.
The partnership was
formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed at NOVOAIR's head
office.
G. M. Rashedul Haque,
executive director of LUBNAN Trade Consortium Ltd., and Sohel Majid, NOVOAIR's
director of marketing and sales, attended the signing ceremony.
The agreement was signed
by authorized representatives of both companies. Also present were Md. Rafsan
Ahmed Ramim, marketing manager at LTCL, and Mazharul Kabir, assistant manager,
and Niladri Maharatna, deputy manager, from NOVOAIR.
The collaboration is
intended to expand customer benefits across the fashion, lifestyle and aviation
sectors. By connecting airline passengers with retail offers, the companies aim
to strengthen customer engagement and provide additional value to their
respective customer bases.
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