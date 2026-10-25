Brazil Votes In Tight Presidential Run-Off

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 25 (dpa) -- Brazil faces a decisive vote on Sunday, as left-wing incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and right-wing senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, go head-to-head in the presidential run-off, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

Lula is campaigning to continue his social policies, while his challenger is promising a tougher approach to crime and a political fresh start.

Lula, who returned to the presidency in 2023, is seeking a fourth term. The 80-year-old previously served as head of state from 2003 to 2010.

Flavio Bolsonaro has been a senator since 2019 and is running for president for the first time.

His father, who served as president from 2019 to 2023, was sentenced by the Supreme Court to more than 27 years in prison for attempting a coup and is currently under house arrest for health reasons.

In the first round, Flavio Bolsonaro, 45, secured more than two million votes more than the incumbent.

The senator can also count on the support of several candidates who were eliminated in the first round.

The right also made significant gains in Congress in the first round. Several political observers therefore believe the right-wing candidate has an advantage, although opinion polls point to a close race.

Around 159 million eligible voters are set to decide the political future of Latin America's largest country. Preliminary results are expected overnight.

--NNN-dpa