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Bulgaria Opens Polls For Presidential Election

Bulgaria Opens Polls For Presidential Election


Date: 2026-10-25 06:05:38

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Presidential elections have begun in Bulgaria, with 27 candidates vying for the post of head of state.

More than 12,000 polling stations opened across the country at 7:00 a.m. local time.

Approximately 6.6 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots.

Bulgarians living abroad will also be able to vote, with polling stations established in 60 countries worldwide.

The official election results will be announced on October 27.

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AzerNews

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