Zelensky: Russia Launches 1,600 Guided Bombs, 48 Missiles And Nearly 2,300 Attack Drones At Ukraine In One Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“This week alone, Russia has fired approximately 1,600 guided bombs, 48 missiles of various types-including ballistic missiles-and nearly 2,300 attack drones at Ukraine. Unfortunately, there are casualties and injuries from these brutal strikes almost every day,” Zelensky said.

He noted that four people were kille and 22 others were wounded-including an 11-year-old girl-as a result of Russian shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region that evening. In Vinnytsia, a Russian drone struck a high-rise building, wounding six people. In Kharkiv, the Russians first struck a construction supply store and then cynically launched a second strike against the emergency services that had arrived at the scene. Rescue workers were injured.“There were also strikes last night on thermal power plants, substations, coal mines, grain silos, shopping centers, and a postal terminal. There is damage in nine regions,” the President noted.

He emphasized that this is precisely how Russia responds to diplomacy and efforts to end its isolation, and it is very important that support for pro-life advocates not wane alongside the negotiation track.

“We need to unblock the delivery of interceptors for the 'Patriots,' which has already been agreed upon by the Europeans. We need to continue supporting Ukraine's combat aviation to defend against 'Shahed' drones. Every such defense package, especially ahead of winter, helps save lives,” the head of state noted.

Air defense neutralizes 119 of 153 drones Russia launched at Ukraine overnight

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky stated that the Russians will intensify their ballistic attacks against Ukraine, especially as supplies of interceptor missiles to Ukraine decrease.