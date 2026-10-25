UAE Embassy Lowers Flag To Half-Mast In Solidarity With Jordan Following Karak Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 25 (Petra) – The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Amman lowered its national flag to half-mast on Sunday in solidarity with Jordan following the terrorist shooting attack inside the church in Hmoud village, Karak Governorate, which resulted in several deaths and injuries.

The UAE had previously condemned the attack and reiterated its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom in the wake of the incident.

The terrorist assault targeted a church in Hmoud village in Karak Governorate on Friday, resulting in nine fatalities and leaving 34 individuals injured.

//Petra// AA