Roopkumar Rathod Pays Tribute To Satish Shah On His Death Anniversary: 'Your Laughter And Warmth Will Always Remain With Me'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Singer Roopkumar Rathod remembered his late friend and actor Satish Shah on his death anniversary.

He shared an emotional note in which he recalled the actor's warmth, humour and kind-hearted nature. Taking to Instagram, Roopkumar shared a photograph with Satish and reflected on the cherished memories they had made together. He expressed how much he missed his friend and wished they could share another conversation and laugh.

“Remembering my dearest friend Satish Shah on his death anniversary. Dear Satish, your laughter, your warmth, your wonderful sense of humour, and above all, your beautiful heart will always remain with me. Looking at this photograph brings back so many precious moments. How I wish we could share one more conversation, one more laugh, one more moment together,” he wrote.

The singer further said that some people continue to live in the hearts of those they leave behind, despite their absence.

“Some people leave this world, but they never leave our hearts. Miss you dearly, my friend. Until we meet again...” he added.

Satish Shah, known for his memorable performances across television and films, earned a special place in the hearts of audiences through his comic timing and versatile acting.

Veteran Indian actor Satish Shah, who passed away on October 25, 2025, at the age of 74, was widely known for his performances in films such as“Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro,”“Main Hoon Na” and“Kal Ho Naa Ho,” as well as popular television shows including“Sarabhai vs Sarabhai” and“Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi.”

Satish Shah, who passed away last year, was posthumously honoured with the Padma Shri in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema and entertainment. His brother, Arvind Mamania, accepted the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Shah was among the distinguished recipients named for the honour, which also recognized achievers across art, education, sports, and several other fields.