Kashmir Marathon: J&K L-G Calls For Nurturing Local Talent, Promoting Healthy Living

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 25 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday addressed the award ceremony of the 'Kashmir Marathon' and congratulated all the winners for their outstanding achievements.

A total of 68 medals were awarded, comprising 34 medals each in the Full Marathon and Half Marathon categories.

The Lieutenant Governor noted that every medal represented dedication, perseverance, and the pursuit of a dream.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor emphasised that the true spirit of a marathon lies not only in its winners but also in every participant who completes the race.

He stated that those who finish after hours of sustained effort often overcome equally challenging battles and deserve equal recognition for their determination and courage.

The L-G applauded the inclusion of a separate category for residents of Jammu and Kashmir in the Marathon.

He said that talent exists across every corner of the country, but opportunities are not always equally available. He observed that the Kashmir Marathon has provided a valuable platform for young people from the far-flung areas of the union territory to discover and showcase their potential.

He expressed confidence that future marathon champions would emerge from Jammu and Kashmir with the right support and encouragement.“Tourism Department, Jammu Kashmir Sports Council, and private institutions must provide trainers for today's local winners, support and mentor them, and guide them so that, building upon this marathon, they can reach national and international tournaments.

“I want the medal won by local youth at today's Kashmir Marathon to mark the beginning of a new journey,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted the growing international stature of the event. He said the Kashmir Marathon has earned recognition on the global running circuit and helped position Srinagar among the cities hosting prestigious long-distance races.

He noted that participants from across India and abroad act as ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir, carrying back memories of its hospitality and natural beauty. The L-G also underscored the role of marathons in promoting fitness and public awareness about lifestyle diseases. He observed that such events inspire people to adopt healthier habits and reinforce the importance of sustained effort, discipline, and resilience.

“Marathons inspire people to make a new beginning towards a healthy life. I am fully confident that the sight of young participants and also senior runners above the age of 50 in this very Kashmir Marathon can inspire lakhs of people to take a step forward and at least include a daily walk in their routine,” he said.

L-G Sinha encouraged young people to draw strength from their experiences in the marathon and to approach future challenges with confidence and determination.

He called upon citizens, especially the youth, to contribute towards building a developed India and a self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir through commitment, hard work, and a spirit of collective progress.

“Shaping the future in the right direction lies in our own hands. Today, it is essential that we take responsibility for our own tomorrow and, through determined effort, create a new history. For a developed India and a self-reliant Jammu Kashmir, we must rise above personal interests and build an unbreakable strength that transforms every challenge into an opportunity.

“I commend the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces for fostering a conducive atmosphere over the past six years, paving the way for hosting such prestigious international-level events in the Union Territory," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Avny Lavasa, Secretary, Tourism Department; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sujit Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Dr G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Srinagar; Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; senior officials of civil and police administration, prominent citizens, sportspersons and youth in large numbers attended the felicitation ceremony.