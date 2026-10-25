Cyclone Alert: IMD Warns Andhra Pradesh, South Odisha Coasts Landfall Likely On October 28

The Bay of Bengal is known for volatile weather patterns during the post-monsoon season, often developing intense systems that threaten India's eastern coastline. Residents and local authorities often share updates and read official advisories to prepare for these natural events.

In line with this seasonal trend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has officially issued a comprehensive cyclone alert for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts. The weather agency is closely monitoring a developing system situated over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

According to the latest meteorological assessments, this weather system is projected to initially move southward. Afterwards, it is expected to gradually recurve and intensify significantly.

By the morning of October 26, the system is forecast to intensify into a cyclonic storm. The IMD anticipates that the weather formation will continue to gather momentum as it moves across the ocean.

Landfall Expected Between Bapatla And Visakhapatnam

Meteorologists have projected that the system will further strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm on October 27. This rapid development requires coastal communities to remain highly vigilant and closely follow the evolving forecasts.

The intensification process is expected to peak by the morning of October 28, 2026. At this point, the system will likely become a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal, near the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The IMD has provided specific details regarding the anticipated landfall of this powerful weather system. The cyclone is very likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts, crossing between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam.

Wind Speeds Projected To Reach 140 Kmph

This landfall event is currently forecast to occur by the forenoon of October 28, 2026. Authorities are already reviewing disaster management protocols to ensure the safety of residents in the projected path.

At landfall, the system is expected to generate maximum sustained wind speeds of 115 to 125 kmph. The IMD warns that these winds will be accompanied by stronger gusts reaching up to 140 kmph, which could cause substantial impact along the affected coastal regions.