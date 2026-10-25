Padikkal And Sudharsan Lead India A Fightback Against New Zealand A

India A Fightback Led by Padikkal and Sudharsan

Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan led India A's fightback with an unbeaten 96-run stand for the third wicket against New Zealand A on Day 2 of the first four-day match on Saturday after earlier being bundled out for a paltry 113 in the first innings of the match. At stumps on Day 2, India A were 106 for two in their second innings, trailing New Zealand A by 98 runs after the hosts posted 317 in their first innings to take a 204-run lead. Padikkal is unbeaten on 56, while Sai Sudharsan will resume batting on 39. The duo steadied the innings after India A lost openers KL Rahul (4) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (5) early, slipping to 10 for two.

New Zealand A Performance and Bowling Details

Hosts Extend Lead on Day 2

Earlier, New Zealand A resumed the day at 135 for three and extended their total to 317, with Dean Foxcroft scoring 51 and Curtis Heaphy contributing 44. Matthew Clarke added 42, while Rhys Mariu top-scored with 76. Anshul Kamboj picked up three wickets for India A, while Auqib Nabi also claimed three. Akash Deep took two wickets, and Washington Sundar dismissed Foxcroft.

Day 1 Recap

Earlier, New Zealand A dominated Day 1 of the match, bowling out the visitors for 113 before reaching 135/3 at stumps to take a 22-run lead. Simon Keene led the hosts' pace attack with a five-wicket haul, while Zak Gibson claimed three wickets. India A struggled, with Yash Rathod top-scoring with an unbeaten 44 and Devdutt Padikkal contributing 32. In reply, Rhys Mariu scored 76 and shared a 132-run opening partnership with Curtis Heaphy, who remained unbeaten on 37 at the close of play. India A will look to build on the partnership between Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan when play resumes on Day 3.

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