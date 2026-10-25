Assam Rifles Announces 6Th Edition Of Shillong Half Marathon In 2026

Assam Rifles Announces 6th Edition of Marathon

Assam Rifles has announced its 6th Edition of the Half Marathon event to be held in Shillong on Sunday (November 22), 2026. This is the Northeast Region's grandest and most spectacular racing event. The 2026 edition of this event is expected to have record participation, given the ever-growing popularity of this event in the Northeast and across the Nation, according to a press release.

Event Details and Participation

The Assam Rifles Half Marathon (ARHM) Shillong is expected to be graced by several dignitaries from the Government, Armed Forces and various walks of life. The event is gaining popularity with every passing year. This edition is likely to feature more than 4000 runners competing in three different distance categories - 5km, 10km and 21km-from the age of 12 to 60+ years.

Prizes and Route

The runners from across the country will not only be able to showcase their endurance on the most picturesque route of Upper Shillong but also compete for a total of Rs 25 Lakh in prize money. With a total prize money of Rs 25 lakh, the event is poised to become one of the most lucrative running competitions in the Northeast.

Event Background and Vision

The announcement was made during a curtain-raiser held at the Assam Rifles Liaison Office, Delhi Cantt, where organisers unveiled the official jersey and the finisher medal for this year's race. Since its launch in 2021, the marathon has evolved from a fitness initiative into a symbol of unity, health, and community spirit. This edition is expected to draw over 4,000 runners competing in the 5 km, 10 km and 21 km categories, open to participants aged 12 to 60 and above.

Highlighting the growing stature of the event, Col Apurva Bhatnagar, VSM, from HQ DG Assam Rifles said the enhanced prize money reflects the force's vision to make the marathon a premier sporting event in the region. The event has become the most-awaited celebration of running in the North East and is expected to surpass all previous records of participation.

Assam Rifles Half Marathon aims to foster a culture of wellness, fitness and togetherness in the Northeast. The Force welcomes and encourages every person of the nation to take part in this event. The goal of the Marathon is not only to promote wellness and camaraderie amongst the Forces but also to encourage the public at large to align with the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a fitter, healthier India. (ANI)

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