Merz Sounds Alarm: Russia Targeting Germany Daily, Threat Grows
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz issued a stark warning Saturday that Russia is working to destabilize Germany and endangering security across Europe, describing a threat that is spreading well beyond the front lines in Ukraine.
Speaking at a convention of the Christian Social Union, which governs in coalition with his party, in Munich, Merz said: “We are facing a massive threat in the east of our continent. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has profoundly shaken the European peace order,”
He then turned to Moscow’s actions against Germany itself. “And we also see that Russia seeks to destabilize Germany, day in and day out,” he added.
The chancellor said the danger now reaches across the continent, pointing to a pattern of cyberattacks, sabotage and attempted strikes on critical infrastructure. “This threat is no longer limited to Ukraine. Across Europe, we are witnessing cyberattacks, sabotage, attempted attacks against critical infrastructure, such as the one at Leipzig Airport on August 4th, and attempts to destabilize our democratic society,” he said.
Merz tied the threat to Germany’s spending priorities. “All of this threatens our freedom, and that is why we are investing in preserving our freedom,” he added.
His comments came days after a similar alarm from the head of Germany’s foreign intelligence service. On Oct. 5, Federal Intelligence Service President Martin Jaeger told parliament’s intelligence committee that the confrontation with Russia had entered a new and more dangerous phase.
“Germany is in danger of becoming embroiled in a violent conflict with Russia. The attempted attack in Leipzig is only one example of that,” Jaeger said, referring to an attempted drone strike on a Ukrainian cargo plane in August.
Jaeger was unequivocal about the scale of the danger. “No other country currently poses such a direct, comprehensive and concrete threat to Germany,” he added.
Speaking at a convention of the Christian Social Union, which governs in coalition with his party, in Munich, Merz said: “We are facing a massive threat in the east of our continent. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has profoundly shaken the European peace order,”
He then turned to Moscow’s actions against Germany itself. “And we also see that Russia seeks to destabilize Germany, day in and day out,” he added.
The chancellor said the danger now reaches across the continent, pointing to a pattern of cyberattacks, sabotage and attempted strikes on critical infrastructure. “This threat is no longer limited to Ukraine. Across Europe, we are witnessing cyberattacks, sabotage, attempted attacks against critical infrastructure, such as the one at Leipzig Airport on August 4th, and attempts to destabilize our democratic society,” he said.
Merz tied the threat to Germany’s spending priorities. “All of this threatens our freedom, and that is why we are investing in preserving our freedom,” he added.
His comments came days after a similar alarm from the head of Germany’s foreign intelligence service. On Oct. 5, Federal Intelligence Service President Martin Jaeger told parliament’s intelligence committee that the confrontation with Russia had entered a new and more dangerous phase.
“Germany is in danger of becoming embroiled in a violent conflict with Russia. The attempted attack in Leipzig is only one example of that,” Jaeger said, referring to an attempted drone strike on a Ukrainian cargo plane in August.
Jaeger was unequivocal about the scale of the danger. “No other country currently poses such a direct, comprehensive and concrete threat to Germany,” he added.
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