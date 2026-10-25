Jordan-EU Conference: A Gateway For Sustainable Investment And Regional Growth

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 25 (Petra) – Against the backdrop of complex regional dynamics and structural realignments in global trade, the upcoming Jordan-European Investment Conference stands out as a clear vote of international confidence in the Kingdom's economic stability.

Scheduled for November 19 under Royal Patronage and featuring the participation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the high-level summit is poised to move bilateral relations beyond diplomatic alignment into long-term industrial and investment partnerships.

Organized within the framework of the Jordan-EU Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership launched in January 2025, the conference arrives at a critical juncture. Backed by a €3 billion financial and investment support package spanning 2025–2027, the initiative targets core growth drivers: renewable energy, clean technologies, the digital economy, advanced manufacturing, logistics, and major infrastructure.

Economic leaders across the Kingdom view the summit not merely as a showcase for foreign direct investment, but as a strategic endorsement of Jordan's institutional strength, qualified workforce, and reliable manufacturing base.

"The conference carries profound economic and strategic significance, especially given current regional challenges," said Eng. Fathi Al-Jaghbeer, President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry. "Royal Patronage highlights the depth of Jordan-EU ties and a shared commitment to elevating economic cooperation to new heights. Jordan has proven its ability to maintain institutional and financial stability while continuously upgrading its investment ecosystem." Al-Jaghbeer noted that the Kingdom's extensive network of trade agreements allows locally manufactured goods to access vast regional and global markets, positioning Jordan as a resilient hub for international businesses seeking reliable supply chains.

The domestic manufacturing sector–contributing 24 percent to real GDP, employing approximately 271,000 workers, and generating nearly JOD 9 billion in exports to over 150 global markets last year–stands ready to capitalize on European cooperation.

Trade momentum between Jordan and the EU has already demonstrated notable gains. Jordanian national exports to the EU rose by 21 percent during the first seven months of this year, reaching JOD 367 million compared to JOD 304 million in the corresponding period last year.

"While this growth is promising, it represents only a fraction of potential trade with one of the world's largest consumer markets," Al-Jaghbeer emphasized. He noted that global supply chain realignments create prime opportunities for Jordan to act as a regional manufacturing and export base in pharmaceuticals, food processing, chemicals, fertilizers, engineering, packaging, and green technology.

To foster direct business linkages, the Jordan Chamber of Industry will host a specialized panel titled "Industry: Stories Worth Telling and Partnerships Worth Building," gathering European investors, importers, and local industrial representatives to explore joint manufacturing, technology transfer, and value-chain integration.

For the European business community, Jordan's value proposition extends beyond its domestic market size to its role as a stable bridge to the broader region.

Eng. Mohammad Al-Samadi, President of the European Chamber of Commerce in Jordan, outlined three interconnected levels of international confidence driving the summit: trust in Jordan's balanced foreign policy, confidence in its commercial opportunities, and interest in utilizing the Kingdom to link European economic interests to regional markets.

"Jordan offers European companies a platform to combine advanced European technology with local skilled labor and strategic geographic access," Al-Samadi stated. "Our role at the European Chamber is to connect business communities directly, assist investors in identifying local partners, and turn preliminary discussions into concrete operational projects." With the Jordanian government set to highlight over 40 major investment opportunities valued in excess of $15 billion, economic analysts stress that private-sector collaboration will be vital to maximizing local value addition.

Economist Ali Murad underscored that European institutions view Jordan's stability as an anchor for long-term regional commitments. "The government has put forward strategic projects across key infrastructure and industrial domains. The task for the local private sector is to forge joint ventures that transfer technical expertise, expand domestic supply networks, and deliver tangible jobs and income growth for Jordanian citizens," Murad stated.

Reiterating this vision, Ayman Al-Alawneh, Chairman of the Jordanian Businessmen Association, emphasized that the EU's €3 billion support framework for 2025–2027 reinforces national resilience in vital areas such as water management, renewable energy, transport, and digital infrastructure.

"Translating these opportunities into active projects requires structured follow-up, activated joint business councils, and direct integration of local small and medium-sized enterprises into international production chains," Al-Alawneh added.

As preparations finalize for the November 19 gathering in Amman, the Jordan-European Investment Conference promises to mark a decisive transition toward sustainable, production-led growth.

//Petra// AA