Russian Drone Strikes Shopping Center In Poltava
“In Poltava, an enemy UAV struck a shopping center. Details are being verified,” the message reads.Read also: Russian drone strikes five-story apartment building in Vinnytsia, six injured
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian drones damaged 25 private homes, a business, and educational and medical facilities in Poltava.
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