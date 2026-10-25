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Russian Drone Strikes Shopping Center In Poltava

Russian Drone Strikes Shopping Center In Poltava


Date: 2026-10-25 05:37:13

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“In Poltava, an enemy UAV struck a shopping center. Details are being verified,” the message reads.

Read also: Russian drone strikes five-story apartment building in Vinnytsia, six injured

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian drones damaged 25 private homes, a business, and educational and medical facilities in Poltava.

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UkrinForm

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