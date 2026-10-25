D8 Chief: Over 65 Conflicts Rage, Nearly 1 in 4 Live in War Zones
(MENAFN) The Developing Eight (D8) Organization for Economic Cooperation is a vital force for peace and stability, its Secretary-General, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, said Friday, pointing to the strategic and economic weight of its member states.
Speaking to a state news agency on the sidelines of the 9th Istanbul Mediation Conference, Mahmood warned that the world is living through an era of intense conflict across multiple regions.
“There are currently more than 65 ongoing conflicts worldwide. This means that more than 100 countries are involved in conflict in one way or another,” Mahmood said, adding: “According to one statistic, approximately one-quarter of the world’s population lives in conflict zones.”
He called this year’s conference theme, Partnerships for Peace and New Perspectives: Mediation in a Changing World, particularly meaningful, citing the growing resort to force in settling disputes, disregard for international law and erosion of faith in multilateral institutions.
“When we look at the way challenges to peace and security are emerging, with the increasing use of force to resolve disputes and disagreements, the disregard for international law, and the discrediting of multilateralism and multilateral institutions, we see that it is time to turn a new page,” he said.
Mahmood said Türkiye has shown it is ready to offer mediation experts a platform by hosting such gatherings, where participants can confront obstacles to mediation and weigh possible solutions. He pointed to Ankara’s mediation efforts on the Russia-Ukraine war, the Black Sea Grain Initiative and conflicts in Africa as evidence of its strategic position, and urged countries with economic and diplomatic muscle to put those resources behind peace efforts.
He noted that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in his opening remarks, stressed sincere dialogue, sustainable mediation and regional ownership.
“I believe focusing on these three fundamental principles could enable significant progress in resolving ongoing conflicts, both in our region and in different parts of the world,” he said.
“This is also critically important for the D8. The organization was initially established with the participation of Türkiye, Pakistan, Iran, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria and Egypt. With Azerbaijan’s accession, it now consists of nine countries.
“All these countries are of great geostrategic and geoeconomic importance. Each also possesses considerable capacity to influence developments in its respective region,” he added.
Mahmood said Pakistan played a key role in brokering a ceasefire between Iran and the US earlier this year, with Türkiye, Egypt and other countries lending strong support. He also cited the R4 (Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia) and R4+E3 (Germany, the UK and France) foreign ministers’ meetings held in Istanbul on Friday. Such new platforms bolster diplomacy and dialogue, he said, reiterating the D8’s role in advancing peace and stability.
The bloc’s core mission, however, remains economic cooperation and integration, Mahmood said. The group is working to lift intra-member trade and deepen collaboration in sectors from agriculture and industry to transportation, energy, tourism and healthcare.
“We are also aware that we live in a world where unilateralism and protectionism are increasingly gaining ground,” he said.
“Under these circumstances, it is extremely important for countries such as D8 members to come together to strengthen their supply chains and value chains and enhance their resilience.
“In this context, we are focusing on improving mutual cooperation, creating greater synergy among our resources and capabilities, and addressing the two major transformations taking place today.”
He identified the first as the “green transition” driven by climate change, an area where Türkiye plays a significant role. The second, he said, is the “digital transformation,” and the organization aims to make headway on both.
Mahmood also voiced D8 support for the Palestinian people, saying member states have consistently shown solidarity in seeking a just, equitable and lasting solution to the Palestinian question. In recent years, they have convened ministerial and leader-level meetings to explore contributions to humanitarian aid, he said.
Laying out the bloc’s top priorities, Mahmood said: “Our primary priority is to implement a plan covering the 2020-2030 period, known as the ‘10-year roadmap.’ One of our main objectives is to increase trade volume among D8 countries to $500 billion. This is among our top priorities.”
The D8 is nearing the 30th anniversary of its founding, he added, and its next summit is set for Indonesia in 2027.
Speaking to a state news agency on the sidelines of the 9th Istanbul Mediation Conference, Mahmood warned that the world is living through an era of intense conflict across multiple regions.
“There are currently more than 65 ongoing conflicts worldwide. This means that more than 100 countries are involved in conflict in one way or another,” Mahmood said, adding: “According to one statistic, approximately one-quarter of the world’s population lives in conflict zones.”
He called this year’s conference theme, Partnerships for Peace and New Perspectives: Mediation in a Changing World, particularly meaningful, citing the growing resort to force in settling disputes, disregard for international law and erosion of faith in multilateral institutions.
“When we look at the way challenges to peace and security are emerging, with the increasing use of force to resolve disputes and disagreements, the disregard for international law, and the discrediting of multilateralism and multilateral institutions, we see that it is time to turn a new page,” he said.
Mahmood said Türkiye has shown it is ready to offer mediation experts a platform by hosting such gatherings, where participants can confront obstacles to mediation and weigh possible solutions. He pointed to Ankara’s mediation efforts on the Russia-Ukraine war, the Black Sea Grain Initiative and conflicts in Africa as evidence of its strategic position, and urged countries with economic and diplomatic muscle to put those resources behind peace efforts.
He noted that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in his opening remarks, stressed sincere dialogue, sustainable mediation and regional ownership.
“I believe focusing on these three fundamental principles could enable significant progress in resolving ongoing conflicts, both in our region and in different parts of the world,” he said.
“This is also critically important for the D8. The organization was initially established with the participation of Türkiye, Pakistan, Iran, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria and Egypt. With Azerbaijan’s accession, it now consists of nine countries.
“All these countries are of great geostrategic and geoeconomic importance. Each also possesses considerable capacity to influence developments in its respective region,” he added.
Mahmood said Pakistan played a key role in brokering a ceasefire between Iran and the US earlier this year, with Türkiye, Egypt and other countries lending strong support. He also cited the R4 (Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia) and R4+E3 (Germany, the UK and France) foreign ministers’ meetings held in Istanbul on Friday. Such new platforms bolster diplomacy and dialogue, he said, reiterating the D8’s role in advancing peace and stability.
The bloc’s core mission, however, remains economic cooperation and integration, Mahmood said. The group is working to lift intra-member trade and deepen collaboration in sectors from agriculture and industry to transportation, energy, tourism and healthcare.
“We are also aware that we live in a world where unilateralism and protectionism are increasingly gaining ground,” he said.
“Under these circumstances, it is extremely important for countries such as D8 members to come together to strengthen their supply chains and value chains and enhance their resilience.
“In this context, we are focusing on improving mutual cooperation, creating greater synergy among our resources and capabilities, and addressing the two major transformations taking place today.”
He identified the first as the “green transition” driven by climate change, an area where Türkiye plays a significant role. The second, he said, is the “digital transformation,” and the organization aims to make headway on both.
Mahmood also voiced D8 support for the Palestinian people, saying member states have consistently shown solidarity in seeking a just, equitable and lasting solution to the Palestinian question. In recent years, they have convened ministerial and leader-level meetings to explore contributions to humanitarian aid, he said.
Laying out the bloc’s top priorities, Mahmood said: “Our primary priority is to implement a plan covering the 2020-2030 period, known as the ‘10-year roadmap.’ One of our main objectives is to increase trade volume among D8 countries to $500 billion. This is among our top priorities.”
The D8 is nearing the 30th anniversary of its founding, he added, and its next summit is set for Indonesia in 2027.
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