Qatar Airways Wins World's Best Frequent Flyer Program Award
The airline's loyalty program uses Avios as its reward currency, a system introduced in 2022. Members can transfer points between linked Avios accounts and redeem them for a variety of purchases, including flights, dining and duty-free shopping.
Privilege Club also allows members to use their Avios to reduce the cost of air tickets, offering greater flexibility for travelers who want to make the most of their accumulated rewards.
For members seeking premium travel experiences, points can be redeemed for business-class upgrades and access to Qatar Airways' Qsuite, known for its lie-flat seating and enhanced privacy. The program also provides opportunities to pursue exclusive experiences, including events connected to the UEFA Champions League.
The award highlights the growing importance of airline loyalty programs in attracting and retaining frequent travelers, as carriers compete to offer benefits beyond standard flight services.
By combining multiple redemption options with a shared points currency, Qatar Airways aims to make its program more accessible to members with different travel habits and spending preferences.Spread the word More from AwardsView All Latest NewsSee All Emirates wins top honors across three cabin classesAwards6 minutes ago Qatar Airways wins world's best frequent flyer program awardAwards13 minutes ago Singapore Airlines wins three global awards for service, cabin experienceAwardsabout 1 hour ago Sydney opens USD 3.94b western airport to passengersAirports and Infrastructureabout 1 hour ago Explosions rock Riyadh as Saudi Arabia plans airport reopeningAviationabout 1 hour ago Air India extends Riyadh, Dammam flight suspensions through November 7Aviationabout 2 hours ago Prime Bank, LE D'OR sign deal to provide exclusive customer benefitsLife & Styleabout 2 hours ago Qatar Airways to launch Western Sydney flights from late 2027Airlines and Routesabout 21 hours ago Cat missing at Dubai 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