Emirates Wins Top Honors Across Three Cabin Classes

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Emirates has secured international recognition at the 2026 Business Traveller Awards, taking home honors for the world's best First Class, Premium Economy and Economy experiences.

Founded in 1985, the Dubai-based airline carried nearly 56 million passengers in 2025 and remains a major contributor to the city's economic development. Its continued focus on service improvements and onboard innovation has helped strengthen its global reputation.

Emirates' First Class offering is known for its luxury amenities, including private shower spas aboard its Airbus A380 aircraft. Passengers can also enjoy premium dining, with dishes ranging from beef tenderloin to plant-based jackfruit biryani, alongside caviar and Dom Pérignon champagne.

The airline has also developed its Premium Economy cabin as a more comfortable alternative to standard Economy. Features include cream-colored leather seats and cushioned leg rests, while newer Airbus A350 aircraft introduce electronic privacy screens to enhance the passenger experience.

Meanwhile, Emirates' Economy Class continues to focus on comfort and entertainment. Its recently introduced U-Dream Headrest is designed to provide additional support for passengers' heads and necks during rest.

Across all three cabins, travelers also have access to the airline's extensive inflight entertainment library. Destination-inspired meal options further connect the onboard experience with the places passengers are traveling to.

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