Chhaimar Gang Member, With Rs 1 Lakh Reward On Head, Arrested After In Delhi After A Gunfight

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) A criminal of the Chhaimar gang, also known as the Kachha-Baniyan gang and carrying a reward of Rs.1 lakh, was arrested after an exchange of fire with Delhi Police in the South District, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Savan alias Sudhan alias Hira alias Muchhoda Fufa alias Muchhoda Chacha, was allegedly caught while he was conducting reconnaissance of farmhouses in the jurisdiction of Maidan Garhi police station with the intention of committing dacoity when a police team moved to intercept him.

The team from Maidan Garhi police station, comprising SI Narendra Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashok Mehta, Head Constables Sube Singh, Shakti, and Pradeep, and Constable Waseem Akram, acted on secret information about the suspect's movement.

According to police, the suspect allegedly opened fire at the team twice during the operation, with a bullet striking the bulletproof jacket of Sub-Inspector Narendra Kumar. The police retaliated, and Constable Akram fired at the suspect, hitting him in the right calf. The injured accused was apprehended and subsequently shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, police said.

According to the police, the suspect arrived on a motorcycle from the Bass Gaon Road at around 6.25 am on Sunday and was identified by a secret informer. When the team attempted to stop him, he allegedly fired at the personnel with a country-made pistol.

SI Narendra Kumar fired three warning rounds. The suspect subsequently took out another country-made pistol and allegedly fired again, with a bullet striking the bulletproof jacket of SI Kumar, prompting the police to retaliate.

The accused is reportedly wanted in several serious criminal cases including dacoity, robbery and murder, registered in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. A reward of Rs 1 lakh had been declared for him by the Additional Director General of Police, Varanasi Zone, in connection with a dacoity-cum-murder case registered at Shahganj police station in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh in 2014.

His criminal antecedents also include an FIR registered at Raya police station in Mathura in 2016 in connection with a robbery-cum-murder case. In addition, he is reportedly wanted in a murder-cum-robbery case registered at City-2 police station in Mansa, Punjab, in 2024.

The suspect's modus operandi was to survey farmhouses to identify targets before carrying out dacoities. The police received information about his presence in the Maidan Garhi area, which prompted the police operation that ended with his arrest following the exchange of fire.

Further investigation is underway to determine his role in other criminal cases, the police said.