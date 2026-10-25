Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Double Elimination! Dakshi And Shalini Evicted In Week 7

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss Telugu 10 witnessed a massive shocker in week 7 with a double elimination. Reports suggest the makers evicted Dakshi first, and now Shalini has also left the house. This latest update is surprising everyone.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is showing some very interesting twists in week 7. Host Nagarjuna grilled the contestants during the Saturday episode. He praised Naresh, Debjani, and Aman for their good gameplay. At the same time, he took a strict class for Varshini, Mukesh, Trigun, Shalini, and Rohit. Nagarjuna specifically gave a tough time to Shalini and Rohit. He also announced a surprise for the contestants in the red zone. The makers have reportedly eliminated one person from that zone, confirming a double elimination for week 7.

Bigg Boss Telugu planned a double elimination for week 7. The nomination list included Rohit, Trigun, Ramakrishna, Aman, Swetha Naidu, Varshini, Temper Vamsi, Sudheer, Jhansi, Shiva, Dakshi, and Neethu Master. Dakshi already got eliminated based on the voting trends. The makers evicted her because she received the lowest votes from the audience. Everyone initially expected only a single elimination this week. However, Nagarjuna dropped a major hint during the Saturday episode. Reports now confirm a second elimination alongside Dakshi.

The makers cancelled the elimination in week 6. Shalini was supposed to leave, but they sent her to the secret room instead. Bigg Boss gave her another chance to prove herself. However, she did not change her attitude even after her re-entry. She argued with everyone and created a mess with her arrogant behavior. Nagarjuna gave her a strict warning again during the Saturday episode. Shalini ended up in the red zone alongside Rohit and Singer Jhansi. The housemates reportedly used their voting power to eliminate one person from this zone. Shalini received the maximum votes against her, leading to her sudden eviction.

Shalini missed her elimination in week 6 but she finally left the house in week 7. Bigg Boss gave her a second chance, but she failed to use it properly. She repeated her old mistakes and got eliminated. This resulted in a double elimination for week 7. Wild card entry Dakshi also failed to create any impact or give good content. The audience sent Dakshi home due to low votes. Meanwhile, the housemates voted Shalini out because of her bad behavior. We still need official clarity on this double elimination news.