Bengal CM Suvendhu Adhikari Mourns Demise Of Legendary Artist Jogen Chowdhury

Tributes Pour in for Legendary Artist Jogen Chowdhury

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] October 25 (ANI): Bengal Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of artist Jogen Chowdhury, describing him as a maestro whose distinctive strokes redefined Indian modern art. In a post on X, Adhikari said, "Deeply pained and grieved by the passing away of eminent painter and legendary artist, Shri Jogen Chowdhury. A maestro whose distinctive strokes redefined Indian modern art, Shri Jogen Chowdhury was a towering pillar of our cultural world."

He expressed his grief and said his departure leaves an irreparable void in West Bengal's intellectual and artistic soul. "His immense contributions brought international acclaim to West Bengal. His departure leaves an irreparable void in West Bengal's intellectual and artistic soul. On behalf of the Government and the People of West Bengal, I express my profound grief and extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, friends, associates and legions of fans across the globe," Adhiwari wrote.

Reflections on a Cultural Icon

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy also mourned the demise of artist Jogen Chowdhury, describing him as one of Bengal's greatest artists and recalling his contributions to the state's art and culture.“He was a very great sculptor, an artist. He was one of the two or three great artists in Bengal. He was a very good man,” Roy said.

Recalling Chowdhury's work and association with the party, Roy said he had contributed a lot to the art and culture of West Bengal. He said, "He was instrumental in establishing the Calcutta Museum of Modern Art (CMOMA). He established the Jogen Chowdhury Centre of Art near his residence. He was with us in the party for 6 years as a member of the Rajya Sabha and at that time, we had gotten acquainted. It was a big loss, passed away at a young age." Roy said he had developed a close acquaintance with Chowdhury during that period and described his passing as a great loss.“He contributed a lot to the art and structure of West Bengal. May his soul rest in peace,” Roy said.

Life and Legacy of Jogen Chowdhury

Jogen Chowdhury, born in 1939, passed away today at the age of 87. He was born in Daharpara village, now in Bangladesh, and was a prominent Indian painter, academic, and politician. He pursued his artistic education at the Government College of Art & Craft, Kolkata, from 1955 to 1960, before expanding his training under a scholarship at the École nationale supérieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris from 1965 to 1967.

Professionally, he served as the Curator of Art at the Rashtrapati Bhavan from 1972 to 1987, after which he joined Kala Bhavana, Santiniketan, as a Professor of Painting starting in 1987. In addition to his creative career, Chowdhury entered national politics and served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing the All India Trinamool Congress from 2014 to 2020. Throughout his life, his contributions were honoured with prestigious state awards, including the Kalidas Samman in 2001 by the Madhya Pradesh government, the Banga Bibhushan in 2012 and he was honoured at the 2nd Havana Biennale. His most famous works are Tiger in the Moonlight, Story of Woman, Ganapati, Couple, Nati Binodini and The Silver Throne. (ANI)

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