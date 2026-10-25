Italy Police Raid Over 150 Homes Over Clashes as New Protests Loom
(MENAFN) Italian police carried out more than 150 searches Saturday in Milan and 20 other cities, concentrated in the Lombardy region, as part of an investigation into clashes that erupted during demonstrations last weekend, a national news agency reported.
The sweep followed the discovery of a suspicious chat message on the mobile phone of a young person allegedly involved in the violence, judicial sources said.
Targets included university and high school students, along with minors. Most reportedly had no prior criminal records.
The raids came as dozens of fresh demonstrations were expected nationwide Saturday. The October 17 Movement said it would reveal final protest locations and gathering points at the last minute.
Authorities tightened security in several major cities ahead of the planned rallies.
In Milan, security forces fanned out in force across the city center, notably around Piazza Duomo, the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II and Corso Vittorio Emanuele II. Police and Carabinieri conducted identity checks, and military personnel were also stationed in the area. Most shops stayed open, though several shielded their windows with protective panels and others announced early closures.
In Turin, businesses along major shopping streets boarded up their windows, and some declared temporary closures. In Bologna, a number of city-center businesses fitted wooden panels over their shop fronts. In Florence, luxury stores and jewelry shops in the historic center also covered their windows in anticipation of possible unrest.
The sweep followed the discovery of a suspicious chat message on the mobile phone of a young person allegedly involved in the violence, judicial sources said.
Targets included university and high school students, along with minors. Most reportedly had no prior criminal records.
The raids came as dozens of fresh demonstrations were expected nationwide Saturday. The October 17 Movement said it would reveal final protest locations and gathering points at the last minute.
Authorities tightened security in several major cities ahead of the planned rallies.
In Milan, security forces fanned out in force across the city center, notably around Piazza Duomo, the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II and Corso Vittorio Emanuele II. Police and Carabinieri conducted identity checks, and military personnel were also stationed in the area. Most shops stayed open, though several shielded their windows with protective panels and others announced early closures.
In Turin, businesses along major shopping streets boarded up their windows, and some declared temporary closures. In Bologna, a number of city-center businesses fitted wooden panels over their shop fronts. In Florence, luxury stores and jewelry shops in the historic center also covered their windows in anticipation of possible unrest.
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