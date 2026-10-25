Israeli Fire Kills 4 Palestinians in Gaza, Including Two Women, Child
(MENAFN) Four Palestinians, among them two women and a child, were killed and eight others wounded in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, medical sources told a state news agency.
The violence came as breaches of the ceasefire in force since Oct. 10, 2025, continued.
In central Gaza, a child succumbed to wounds from Israeli army gunfire in Deir al-Balah. In the south, army fire killed a woman west of Khan Younis.
In the north, Israeli gunfire killed Fatima Abu Laban in the Tal al-Dhahab area of Beit Lahia. Another woman was shot in the neck in the same town and wounded.
An Israeli strike on the al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City, killed Mohammad Anan al-Rawagh, a young man, and wounded three others, one of them seriously.
Three more Palestinians suffered injuries of varying severity when Israeli military vehicles opened fire east of Deir al-Balah and al-Maghazi refugee camp. Near Deir al-Balah, shrapnel from a bomb dropped by an Israeli drone east of al-Musaddar village wounded two others.
Witnesses said an Israeli drone fired at least one missile at passersby near Palestine Stadium in al-Rimal.
Before dawn, Israeli drones dropped explosive boxes on homes that residents had already evacuated, close to military-controlled zones in the al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City. Heavy gunfire from military vehicles was reported in the surrounding area at the same time.
Israeli naval vessels also fired gunshots and shells toward Gaza City’s coastline. No injuries were reported.
Since October 2023, the Israeli war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000, and damaged roughly 90% of the territory’s civilian infrastructure. More than 1,500 people have been killed since the truce took hold last year.
The violence came as breaches of the ceasefire in force since Oct. 10, 2025, continued.
In central Gaza, a child succumbed to wounds from Israeli army gunfire in Deir al-Balah. In the south, army fire killed a woman west of Khan Younis.
In the north, Israeli gunfire killed Fatima Abu Laban in the Tal al-Dhahab area of Beit Lahia. Another woman was shot in the neck in the same town and wounded.
An Israeli strike on the al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City, killed Mohammad Anan al-Rawagh, a young man, and wounded three others, one of them seriously.
Three more Palestinians suffered injuries of varying severity when Israeli military vehicles opened fire east of Deir al-Balah and al-Maghazi refugee camp. Near Deir al-Balah, shrapnel from a bomb dropped by an Israeli drone east of al-Musaddar village wounded two others.
Witnesses said an Israeli drone fired at least one missile at passersby near Palestine Stadium in al-Rimal.
Before dawn, Israeli drones dropped explosive boxes on homes that residents had already evacuated, close to military-controlled zones in the al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City. Heavy gunfire from military vehicles was reported in the surrounding area at the same time.
Israeli naval vessels also fired gunshots and shells toward Gaza City’s coastline. No injuries were reported.
Since October 2023, the Israeli war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000, and damaged roughly 90% of the territory’s civilian infrastructure. More than 1,500 people have been killed since the truce took hold last year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment