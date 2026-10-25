Nationwide Anti-Drug Bike Rally Heads To Statue Of Unity To Join Parade On October 31

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 25 (IANS) More than 550 personnel from states, union territories and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are taking part in a national motorcycle rally to spread awareness against drug abuse ahead of the National Unity Day parade at Ekta Nagar on October 31.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday flagged off the rally from the Secretariat complex in Gandhinagar, with participants set to travel to the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, also known as Kevadia, under the theme“Fight Against Drugs”.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Singh Malik said 45 teams are participating in the rally through four zones, with more than 275 motorcycles.

Five bikers from each participating state had joined the event, including participants from Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, alongside CAPF personnel.

“Teams from across the country will reach Ekta Nagar today with the message 'Fight Against Drugs',” DGP Malik said, adding that awareness programmes and pledge-taking activities were being organised at various locations along the route to encourage people, particularly young people, to stay away from drugs.

The rally is part of preparations for the National Unity Day celebrations on October 31, which mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, widely regarded as the architect of India's political integration after Independence.

The annual event is held at Ekta Nagar, home to the Statue of Unity. The motorcycle rally follows the flag-off of the North Zone contingent by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on October 21.

The contingent travelled through Haryana and Rajasthan before reaching Gandhinagar. From there, the rally will proceed through Anand and Vadodara before reaching Ekta Nagar.

Participants are scheduled to take part in the National Unity Day parade on October 31.

The campaign carries the message,“Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Life”, with a focus on discouraging drug abuse through public awareness and community engagement.

Sanjeev Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Home Department and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, along with senior police officers, government officials and security personnel, was present at the flag-off ceremony.

The National Unity Day parade is held annually to commemorate Sardar Patel's contribution to national unity and integration. The celebrations bring together security forces and other contingents at Ekta Nagar, in Gujarat's Narmada district.