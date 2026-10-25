Anupam Kher Shares How Nature Helps Him Find Inner Peace While Working On His 556Th Film

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher, who is currently in Stockholm, Sweden, has shared how spending time amid nature is helping him find inner peace as he works on his 556th film.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Special 26' actor posted a glimpse of the scenic surroundings in Stockholm, featuring golden leaves, tall trees and a tranquil lake. Alongside the pictures, he penned a note about how nature offers a fresh perspective on life and helps him reconnect with himself.“Golden leaves underfoot, trees standing tall, and a calm lake holding the quiet of the moment. Nature has a way of making you feel wonderfully small and putting everything into perspective,” he wrote.

Reflecting on his work, Kher said that the peaceful surroundings were helping him discover a sense of stillness within himself as he continued to devote himself to his latest project.

“As I work with all my heart on my 556th film, this stillness is helping me find a little more silence within myself. I'm here with passion for the work, and grateful for the peace this beautiful place brings,” he added. Through his post, the actor highlighted the importance of taking a moment to appreciate nature amid a busy professional life.

The 'Tanvi the Great' actor, who has enjoyed a long and successful career in Indian cinema, continues to explore new projects across films and other creative platforms.

Meanwhile, Anupam recently announced his 556th film, titled 'Out of Fashion', a Swedish-Belgian project. The veteran actor expressed gratitude for the opportunity to explore new worlds and discover different facets of himself through cinema, even after years in the industry.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kher shared a picture with the film's makers and announced the project, reflecting on how his understanding of cinema has evolved over the years.

“Proud to announce my 556th film - Out of Fashion! A long time ago, I read in a film book,“Cinema has no language.” I heard the words, but I don't think I truly understood them then. Today, as I find myself on the set of a Swedish-Belgian film, surrounded by people, places and a language different from my own, I feel their meaning.”“A look, a silence, a moment of tenderness!! These need no translation. They remind us that, beneath all our facial differences, we recognise the same hopes, fears and love,” he wrote.