Araghchi Declares Iranian Policies Unchanged Amid New War Warnings

Araghchi Affirms Iran's Stance Amid War Rhetoric

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Iran's policies would remain in place regardless of whether another war breaks out, warning that any further military action against Tehran would be irrational, as per Iranian news agency ISNA. According to ISNA, Araghchi made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 'Martyr Seyyed Kamal Kharrazi Documentation Center and Museum', a specialised meeting on the role of Seyyed Kamal Kharrazi in building consensus on foreign policy, and the opening of the specialised library of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Today, talk of war is resurfacing again, but from now on, I am thinking about war; whether war happens or not, our policies remain in place," Araghchi said. "If there is any rationality, they will not try military action against Iran again," he added.

Shifting Regional Security Landscape

Araghchi also said that the Strait of Hormuz would not return to its previous state following the 40-day war, asserting that the conflict had brought a fundamental change in the regional security landscape. "The Strait of Hormuz will not be the same as before the 40-day war," he said. "It would be rational; they will no longer try attacking Iran," Araghchi added. "A new reality has taken hold in the region," he said, adding, "Nothing will be like it was in the past."

Calling the conflict a turning point in regional history, the Iranian Foreign Minister said, "The Ramadan War is a turning point in the region's history; all security structures have been upended." "The end of this war must be across all fronts," Araghchi said.

Claims of Military Success

Araghchi also claimed that Iranian forces had "destroyed" more than 80 American aircraft and fighter jets during the conflict, alleging that nearly all of them had been hit by missiles while on the ground. "In this war, we destroyed more than 80 American aircraft and fighter jets, nearly all of which were hit by missiles on the ground," he said. He further claimed that nearly all American bases in the region had been obliterated, with hundreds of buildings at those bases destroyed. "Nearly all of America's bases in the region have been obliterated, and hundreds of buildings in these bases have been destroyed," Araghchi said, according to ISNA.

International Tensions and Diplomatic Denial

His remarks come as US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said there is a possibility that an attack on Iran could happen soon. The remarks were made after Trump cast his ballot in the midterm elections early on Saturday in Florida. Interacting with reporters, when asked if the US will carry out a possible attack on Iran, Trump said, "Do you really think I'd tell you that? Maybe tomorrow...There's a possibility I will. There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement. They want to make a deal, but the problem is, will they hold the deal?"

US President defended his administration's plan in West Asia while praising the forces on the ground. "We have done an amazing job. Our Navy and military have done an amazing job. They have knocked out every jet fighter of Iran. 259 ships are at the bottom of the sea. They are only left with record inflation," he said.

Meanwhile, Iran has made no new proposal to Pakistani mediators and rejects a reported offer to the US on reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for lifting the US naval blockade, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported. According to Press TV, the sources told Tasnim news agency that reports coming from a Saudi Arabian outlet are“a lie and fabrication". It was reported from a Saudi Arabian outlet earlier that Tehran has presented the offer to the US administration via Pakistan that the Strait of Hormuz will open if the naval blockade is lifted by Washington.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)