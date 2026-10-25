Festive Spirit Grips Tripura As Markets Gear Up For Kojagari Lakshmi Puja

Festive Fervor in Tripura

Festive enthusiasm is running high across Tripura ahead of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, one of the most significant traditional festivals celebrated by Bengali Hindu families. Markets across urban and rural areas are witnessing increased activity, with stalls selling Lakshmi idols, flowers, paddy stalks, puja essentials, decorative earthen lamps and firecrackers attracting customers ahead of the festival.

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja is observed on the full moon night of the Ashwin month according to the traditional Hindu calendar. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped as the deity of wealth, prosperity and good fortune. The festival holds a special place in Bengali culture and is celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm in households across the state.

Religious Significance and Traditions

According to popular religious belief, Goddess Lakshmi visits the earthly world on Kojagari Purnima night and blesses those who remain awake in devotion. The word 'Kojagari' is derived from the Sanskrit expression 'Ko Jagrati', meaning 'Who is awake?'. Devotees believe that worshipping the goddess with sincerity brings happiness, peace, prosperity and good fortune to their families.

Beyond its religious significance, the festival also conveys the importance of cleanliness, discipline, honesty, hard work and good conduct. It reminds people that true prosperity is not limited to financial wealth but also includes good health, peace of mind, family harmony and mutual respect.

Market Trends and Consumer Response

Idol Sales and Pricing

With the festival approaching, idol sellers have set up stalls in different markets, displaying Lakshmi idols in various sizes and designs. Vendors have reported a good supply of idols this year, while customers are visiting the markets to select idols according to their preferences and budgets. A vendor said that he had brought Lakshmi idols from a nearby pottery-producing area and was selling them at prices ranging from Rs 600 to Rs 900. He added that customers were purchasing idols according to their requirements and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing sales.

Another seller said that idols were available at his stall starting from Rs 400, with different prices depending on their size and design. Vendors said they had brought idols keeping the purchasing capacity of customers in mind. However, some customers have expressed concern over the rising prices of Lakshmi idols compared with previous years. They said that the cost of other puja essentials had also increased, putting additional pressure on household budgets. Despite these concerns, many families are continuing their shopping according to their financial capacity to maintain the tradition of the festival.

Puja Essentials and Festive Preparations

Apart from Lakshmi idols, markets are witnessing increased demand for flowers, garlands, paddy stalks, durba grass, betel leaves and other essential items required for the puja. Traders have arranged a variety of products to meet the needs of households preparing for the celebrations. Decorative earthen lamps featuring different designs have also emerged as an attraction this year. Alongside traditional lamps, customers are showing interest in decorative varieties to illuminate and decorate their homes on the occasion.

The growing movement of shoppers has brought a festive atmosphere to markets, with families making their final preparations for the puja. Firecracker stalls are another attraction in the markets ahead of the festival. Traders have stocked different varieties to meet customer demand during the festive season. A firecracker seller said that he had brought around 30 to 35 varieties of firecrackers for this year's celebrations. He added that preparations were underway to cater to customers looking for different options ahead of the festival.

Economic Impact and Conclusion

The seasonal rush is also providing business opportunities for small traders, potters, idol sellers, flower vendors and sellers of puja essentials. For many small businesses, the festive period offers an opportunity to increase sales and earn additional income. The preparations for Kojagari Lakshmi Puja reflect the enduring cultural traditions and religious sentiments of the people of Tripura.

From idol stalls to flower shops, decorative lamps and festive markets, preparations are progressing with enthusiasm across urban and rural areas. Although some customers have raised concerns over rising prices, the shopping rush continues as families prepare to celebrate the occasion with devotion and traditional fervour. The festival once again highlights the importance of preserving cultural heritage while supporting local artisans, small traders and traditional businesses across the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)