Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Hyderabad Leaving Owner Injured

Fire Incident at Ramanthapur Scrap Godown

A fire accident broke out at a scrap godown located in Church Colony, Ramanthapur area, Hyderabad, leaving the owner injured, said a fire official.

Owner Hospitalized Following Blaze

According to a fire official, the owner, identified as 43-year-old Parsuram, sustained injuries in the blaze and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Firefighting Operations Underway

Upon receiving information about the incident, two fire tenders rushed to the spot. Firefighters are actively engaged in dousing the flames to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures. The exact cause of the fire is not yet known. Further details are awaited as authorities continue their operations at the scene.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)