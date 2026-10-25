Shaheen Afridi Becomes Quickest Pakistan Fast Bowler To Complete 150 ODI Wickets

MENAFN - IANS) Lahore, Oct 25 (IANS) Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Afridi achieved a significant milestone during the ODI tri-series second fixture against England at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Sunday as he completed 150 wickets in the 50-over format.

Shaheen has become the quickest Pakistan fast bowler to scalp 150 wickets in the format, breaking the joint record of greats Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar. The 26-year-old achieved the milestone in his 80th ODI, while Younis and Akhtar had reached 150 wickets in 91 matches each.

Coming into the second match against England in the tri-series, Shaheen needed just one wicket to reach the mark, and he got there after dismissing in-form opener Tom Banton in the first over. Banton, who had hit four consecutive fifty-plus scores in his last four innings, chipped a full-length ball to cover for Arafat to hold onto a simple catch.

That helped Shaheen complete his 150th wicket in the format. He is also the second-fastest Pakistan bowler to get to the mark and is only behind Pakistan great Saqlain Mushtaq, the off-spinner, who completed his 150 wickets in 78 matches.

Overall, Shaheen is the joint-fourth fastest player in the world to get to 150 wickets. Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane remains the quickest to the mark in the world, having reached 150 wickets in 73 ODIs, while Mitchell Starc (77) and Mushtaq are second and third, respectively.

The Pakistan seamer is now level with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and India's Mohammed Shami, both of whom had also completed their 150 wickets in 80 ODIs.

Coming to the match, the Pakistan captain followed his milestone 150th wicket with another scalp when he removed England talisman Joe Root, caught at backward point.

This game holds a special significance for Pakistan, as the players are wearing pink jerseys in an initiative to raise breast cancer awareness. The tri-series has moved to Lahore from Rawalpindi, and the hosts are eyeing a place in the final after having won both of their two matches - first against Sri Lanka and then against the Three Lions - in the ongoing series.

They have made two changes to their playing XI, as Shadab Khan has returned, while Razaullah made his ODI debut. Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah are out, with the latter having dislocated his finger in the warm-up, the Pakistan captain stated at the toss after opting to bowl.

England have also handed a debut to Henry Crocombe as Josh Tongue was pushed out.