Yellow Vests Call Nationwide Oct. 31 Protests as Anger Boils
(MENAFN) France’s Yellow Vests movement has summoned supporters to nationwide demonstrations on Oct. 31, targeting what the group calls the government’s “authoritarian drift,” a French broadcaster reported.
Organizers plan rallies and sit-ins outside the National Assembly in Paris, along with gatherings at town halls across the country, in a bid to “defend public freedoms.”
In a statement, the movement declared: “There is anger in this country which is not being heard,” the Yellow Vests said in a statement, accusing the government of “contempt, refusal to listen, lies and repression.”
The group also cautioned that civil liberties were “under threat,” and condemned what it portrayed as a creeping “authoritarian drift” by the executive branch.
The announcement lands as authorities have prohibited a number of demonstrations nationwide, following a wave of violence and looting that shook the country a week earlier.
Separately, thousands of people were expected to march Saturday in Paris and other major cities over the rising cost of living and poor teaching conditions.
Organizers plan rallies and sit-ins outside the National Assembly in Paris, along with gatherings at town halls across the country, in a bid to “defend public freedoms.”
In a statement, the movement declared: “There is anger in this country which is not being heard,” the Yellow Vests said in a statement, accusing the government of “contempt, refusal to listen, lies and repression.”
The group also cautioned that civil liberties were “under threat,” and condemned what it portrayed as a creeping “authoritarian drift” by the executive branch.
The announcement lands as authorities have prohibited a number of demonstrations nationwide, following a wave of violence and looting that shook the country a week earlier.
Separately, thousands of people were expected to march Saturday in Paris and other major cities over the rising cost of living and poor teaching conditions.
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