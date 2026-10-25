Starshield Speeds Restored After Ukraine Pushes Back, Minister Says
(MENAFN) Yevhenii Khmara, Ukraine’s defense minister, announced Saturday that connection speeds on the military-grade Starshield network have been restored, following high-level contacts over throttling that Kyiv had flagged earlier this month.
Defense Ministry monitoring systems have logged the recovery, Khmara told journalists, according to a state news agency. The restrictions hit the military version of SpaceX’s Starlink service.
“We are recording speeds exceeding 400 km/h, and the connection is stable,” Khmara said. He called the fix vital to Ukraine’s military operations and front-line communications.
Khmara credited the turnaround to diplomacy, calling it “yet another example of how direct dialogue and the firm stance taken by the President of Ukraine (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) at the highest level yield results.”
“And this outcome is, above all, crucial for our front line, for our military personnel, for the operation of drones, and for logistics and communications,” he added.
His ministry will keep watching the systems’ performance and tracking their metrics, Khmara said.
Ukrainian authorities had reported the Starshield slowdown for more than a week, fueling alarm over the network’s role in the country’s defense as Russian airstrikes continued.
The source of the throttling remains unexplained. U.S. President Donald Trump said he did not know who was responsible, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied any U.S. government involvement.
“Starlink is a private company. They have a contract. They have contractual terms upon how that technology can be used. The important point is we cannot direct a private company as to the decisions they make or not make,” Rubio said during a visit to India earlier this week.
Defense Ministry monitoring systems have logged the recovery, Khmara told journalists, according to a state news agency. The restrictions hit the military version of SpaceX’s Starlink service.
“We are recording speeds exceeding 400 km/h, and the connection is stable,” Khmara said. He called the fix vital to Ukraine’s military operations and front-line communications.
Khmara credited the turnaround to diplomacy, calling it “yet another example of how direct dialogue and the firm stance taken by the President of Ukraine (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) at the highest level yield results.”
“And this outcome is, above all, crucial for our front line, for our military personnel, for the operation of drones, and for logistics and communications,” he added.
His ministry will keep watching the systems’ performance and tracking their metrics, Khmara said.
Ukrainian authorities had reported the Starshield slowdown for more than a week, fueling alarm over the network’s role in the country’s defense as Russian airstrikes continued.
The source of the throttling remains unexplained. U.S. President Donald Trump said he did not know who was responsible, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied any U.S. government involvement.
“Starlink is a private company. They have a contract. They have contractual terms upon how that technology can be used. The important point is we cannot direct a private company as to the decisions they make or not make,” Rubio said during a visit to India earlier this week.
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