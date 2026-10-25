Houthi Attacks on Yemen’s Taiz Kill Two Children
(MENAFN) Houthi attacks in Yemen’s southwestern Taiz province killed two children, wounded three civilians and led to the abduction of four people within 24 hours, a rights group said Saturday.
The Yemen Network for Rights and Freedoms said in a statement that it had “documented 21 crimes and violations by the Houthis over the past 24 hours in Taiz governorate,” among them the firing of roughly 213 projectiles at residential areas.
“Three civilians, including two women, sustained various injuries, while four other residents were abducted and taken to unknown locations,” the group said.
The network also accused the Houthis of maintaining their siege of the area and restricting civilian movement and the delivery of essential supplies.
According to the group, Houthi forces raided and looted three homes in the al-Hujariya area south of Taiz and damaged seven more, two of them completely destroyed.
The group urged the international community to “take action to protect Taiz residents from repeated shelling and the siege,” cautioning that residents and health facilities are increasingly unable to withstand the crisis.
The Houthis did not immediately respond to the allegations.
The violence comes amid a military escalation that began in July, described as the most extensive since the relative calm that followed a truce launched in April 2022.
Since Oct. 5, Yemeni government forces have been carrying out Operation Dawn of Yemen. Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi has said the campaign aims to wrest state institutions back from the Houthis and retake the capital, Sanaa.
Yemen has been gripped by conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several other provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
The Houthis hold much of northern and western Yemen, while government forces and their allies control Aden and large parts of the south and east.
The Yemen Network for Rights and Freedoms said in a statement that it had “documented 21 crimes and violations by the Houthis over the past 24 hours in Taiz governorate,” among them the firing of roughly 213 projectiles at residential areas.
“Three civilians, including two women, sustained various injuries, while four other residents were abducted and taken to unknown locations,” the group said.
The network also accused the Houthis of maintaining their siege of the area and restricting civilian movement and the delivery of essential supplies.
According to the group, Houthi forces raided and looted three homes in the al-Hujariya area south of Taiz and damaged seven more, two of them completely destroyed.
The group urged the international community to “take action to protect Taiz residents from repeated shelling and the siege,” cautioning that residents and health facilities are increasingly unable to withstand the crisis.
The Houthis did not immediately respond to the allegations.
The violence comes amid a military escalation that began in July, described as the most extensive since the relative calm that followed a truce launched in April 2022.
Since Oct. 5, Yemeni government forces have been carrying out Operation Dawn of Yemen. Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi has said the campaign aims to wrest state institutions back from the Houthis and retake the capital, Sanaa.
Yemen has been gripped by conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several other provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
The Houthis hold much of northern and western Yemen, while government forces and their allies control Aden and large parts of the south and east.
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