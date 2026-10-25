South Korea Condemns Terrorist Attack In Karak, Expresses Solidarity With Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 25 (Petra) – The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Jordan on Sunday condemned the tragic terrorist attack in Karak Governorate and denounced all acts of violence targeting innocent civilians.

In an official press statement, the embassy extended its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the Jordanian people, affirming South Korea's full solidarity with the government and people of Jordan during this difficult time.

The terrorist assault targeted a church in Hmoud village in Karak Governorate on Friday, resulting in nine fatalities and leaving 34 individuals injured.

//Petra// AA