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Russian Forces Attack Civilian Infrastructure In Rivne Region Overnight

Russian Forces Attack Civilian Infrastructure In Rivne Region Overnight


Date: 2026-10-25 05:07:57

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Rivne Regional Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

"Tonight, State Emergency Service units responded twice to deal with the aftermath of enemy strikes on civilian infrastructure in the Rivne region," the statement said.

The strikes caused fires, which rescuers extinguished, the emergency service said.

Preliminary reports indicate that there were no deaths or injuries.

Read also: METRO suspends operations in Rivne following Russian attack

As Ukrinform reported, a residential building was damaged in a Russian attack in the Sarny district on October 22. A woman and her two daughters were injured.

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