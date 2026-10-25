Russian Overnight Attack Damages Energy Facility, Enterprise In Zhytomyr Region
According to him, damage was recorded in the Korosten and Zhytomyr districts.Read also: Russian forces attack critical and civilian infrastructure in Zhytomyr region
"Rescuers from the State Emergency Service extinguished fires at the sites where attack drones crashed. The area is being checked for explosive remnants. There were no deaths or injuries as a result of the attack," Bunechko said.
Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
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