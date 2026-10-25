Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Overnight Attack Damages Energy Facility, Enterprise In Zhytomyr Region

Russian Overnight Attack Damages Energy Facility, Enterprise In Zhytomyr Region


Date: 2026-10-25 05:07:57

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

According to him, damage was recorded in the Korosten and Zhytomyr districts.

Read also: Russian forces attack critical and civilian infrastructure in Zhytomyr region

"Rescuers from the State Emergency Service extinguished fires at the sites where attack drones crashed. The area is being checked for explosive remnants. There were no deaths or injuries as a result of the attack," Bunechko said.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

MENAFN25102026000193011044ID1111862181


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search