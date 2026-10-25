Gianni Infantino Thanks President Ilham Aliyev For Organization Of FIFA U-15 World Cup

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino has expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the organization of U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku.

In a post on his Instagram account, FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the opening ceremony held in Baku as a historic day and fantastic event.

"I thank Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, the government, those at AFFA officials led by President Rovshan Najaf, my colleagues at FIFA, and everyone helping deliver this special competition. We are giving every young talent a chance and uniting the youth from 189 FIFA Member Associations across all six confederations to create special memories at their first-ever FIFA World Cup event,” the FIFA President said.

The official opening ceremony of the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival was held at the Baku Crystal Hall on October 24. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their family members, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino watched the ceremony.

The match held following the opening ceremony between the Azerbaijan and Timor-Leste national teams ended with a 6-0 victory for the Azerbaijani national team.