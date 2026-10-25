Nunez Warns Police: Paris Braces for Unrest After 2,500 Arrests
(MENAFN) French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez cautioned Saturday that demonstrations in Paris could descend into disorder, calling on police to stay highly mobile and ready to respond, a French national broadcaster reported.
Addressing officers during a visit to the National Police Academy in Paris-Vincennes, he said authorities had received significant calls for disruption from political movements and “criminal groups.”
“There are significant calls for disruption, coming from political movements or simply criminal groups, and we will need to remain extremely mobile,” he said.
Nunez said various groups could try to spark incidents by going after businesses, institutions and security forces.
“We know that we will probably have disparate groups trying to create incidents, either by targeting businesses, institutions or internal security forces,” he said.
With protests expected across the French capital, the minister pressed officers to stay “extremely responsive” and “uncompromising.”
“I am behind you. I know who you are, what you are facing and the violence you are confronting. You can count on my support,” he told officers, adding that their actions were proportionate.
French students and Yellow Vests protesters are expected to take to the streets Saturday over cost-of-living pressures, including high fuel prices.
Last week, between 500,000 and 800,000 people took part in demonstrations nationwide. More than 2,500 people were arrested as some protests turned violent, with rioting and looting reported.
Addressing officers during a visit to the National Police Academy in Paris-Vincennes, he said authorities had received significant calls for disruption from political movements and “criminal groups.”
“There are significant calls for disruption, coming from political movements or simply criminal groups, and we will need to remain extremely mobile,” he said.
Nunez said various groups could try to spark incidents by going after businesses, institutions and security forces.
“We know that we will probably have disparate groups trying to create incidents, either by targeting businesses, institutions or internal security forces,” he said.
With protests expected across the French capital, the minister pressed officers to stay “extremely responsive” and “uncompromising.”
“I am behind you. I know who you are, what you are facing and the violence you are confronting. You can count on my support,” he told officers, adding that their actions were proportionate.
French students and Yellow Vests protesters are expected to take to the streets Saturday over cost-of-living pressures, including high fuel prices.
Last week, between 500,000 and 800,000 people took part in demonstrations nationwide. More than 2,500 people were arrested as some protests turned violent, with rioting and looting reported.
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