Up to 26,000 March Against Far-Right Congress; Orleans Sets Curfew
(MENAFN) Tens of thousands may have taken to the streets of Orleans, France, on Saturday to oppose the far-right National Rally party’s congress, while the city’s mayor ordered a two-night curfew for minors over fears of unrest, a French national broadcaster reported.
Authorities and organizers gave sharply different turnout figures. The prefecture tallied 11,000 demonstrators by noon, while organizers put the crowd at 26,000.
Olivier Faure, First Secretary of the Socialist Party, joined the march. He said it was meant to remind the public of the far-right party’s record, and argued that its past policies had damaged France.
The procession passed off peacefully through the city center along a route designed as a large loop.
Protesters chanted slogans including “Macron resign,” aimed at French President Emmanuel Macron, and “Le Pen in prison,” a reference to Marine Le Pen’s conviction in the parliamentary assistants case. She has appealed the ruling to the Court of Cassation.
Earlier, Mayor Serge Grouard announced the curfew, which covers children under 15. It runs citywide from 9 pm to 6 am local time on Saturday and Sunday nights.
In a statement, the mayor called the measure preventive, saying it was meant to avert public order disturbances, lower the risk of unrest and protect public safety during the gatherings.
Separately, police seized several items in an operation at the Orleans toll plaza on Friday night. They reportedly included petanque balls, a replica rifle, a hockey stick and a knife.
The demonstrations coincide with the National Rally’s congress, which is being held ahead of next year’s presidential election.
Authorities and organizers gave sharply different turnout figures. The prefecture tallied 11,000 demonstrators by noon, while organizers put the crowd at 26,000.
Olivier Faure, First Secretary of the Socialist Party, joined the march. He said it was meant to remind the public of the far-right party’s record, and argued that its past policies had damaged France.
The procession passed off peacefully through the city center along a route designed as a large loop.
Protesters chanted slogans including “Macron resign,” aimed at French President Emmanuel Macron, and “Le Pen in prison,” a reference to Marine Le Pen’s conviction in the parliamentary assistants case. She has appealed the ruling to the Court of Cassation.
Earlier, Mayor Serge Grouard announced the curfew, which covers children under 15. It runs citywide from 9 pm to 6 am local time on Saturday and Sunday nights.
In a statement, the mayor called the measure preventive, saying it was meant to avert public order disturbances, lower the risk of unrest and protect public safety during the gatherings.
Separately, police seized several items in an operation at the Orleans toll plaza on Friday night. They reportedly included petanque balls, a replica rifle, a hockey stick and a knife.
The demonstrations coincide with the National Rally’s congress, which is being held ahead of next year’s presidential election.
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