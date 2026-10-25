Strait Of Hormuz Will No Longer Be Managed According To Previous Model Iranian FM

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Strait of Hormuz will no longer be managed according to the previous model, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said at an event held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran.

“The Strait of Hormuz has remained open for decades. Neither Iran nor Oman, as the two coastal states, has imposed any restrictions on the passage of vessels. On the contrary, they have ensured security and protected the environment,” he noted.

Araghchi said that talk of a possible resumption of war has resurfaced in recent days. According to him, Iran's policy remains unchanged, regardless of whether war breaks out. Given the logic of the situation, a military attack on Iran should not happen again.

“Iran and the countries of the region must live in peace without external interference. Iran maintains relations with the countries surrounding the Persian Gulf and seeks to reach a common understanding on a new regional security mechanism. This is the only way to restore peace and stability in the region,” he noted.

The Iranian minister added that in all discussions with the U.S. side, mediated by Pakistan, Qatar and other countries, Iran had emphasized the need to end the war on all fronts. Otherwise, there would be no stability in the region.

“Peace and stability in the region must be pursued in a way that reduces the involvement of forces from outside the region to zero,” he said.

It should be recalled that the latest escalation in relations between the United States and Iran began on July 8. On that day, the U.S. Armed Forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory for the first time since the signing of a memorandum between Washington and Tehran, claiming the strikes were in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking U.S. facilities located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

As a result of the conflict, maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz was brought to a standstill.