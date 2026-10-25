4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Nepal's Baitadi, Tremors Felt In Nearby Districts No Reports Of Damage So Far
The epicentre of the quake, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, was reported in the Dilasaini area of Baitadi district in Sudur Paschim Province, which is situated close to the Nepal-India border, the research centre noted.
Tremors from the quake were felt in areas around Baitadi and Darchula districts, news agency PTI reported, adding that there were no immediate reports of physical damage.
Nepal experiences frequent earthquakes because it lies in a highly active tectonic region (Seismic zones IV and V), leaving the Himalayan nation particularly vulnerable to seismic activity.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
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